Michigan State and Illinois played a three-game series over the weekend in Champaign, with the Fighting Illini completing a clean sweep over the Spartans, in what was a huge series for the Spartans' NCAA Tournament hopes.

In game one, Michigan State sent Joseph Dzierwa to the mound and the Illini countered with Riley Gowens.

Illinois would strike first with a solo home run off the bat of Branden Comia to take a 1-0 lead after one inning. The Spartans responded in the top-half of the second inning with three runs of their own, highlighted by Sam Busch's home run.

Dzierwa had a rough go on Friday night against a struggling Illinois offense, giving up seven runs in 4.1 innings. Illinois starter Riley Gowens was not much better, as he gave up five runs in 3.1 innings.

After five innings, the Illini led the Spartans 8-7 after a three-run bottom of the fifth inning. The Spartans have been in their fair share of shootouts this season, so Friday night was nothing out of the ordinary. Michigan State has also had numerous comebacks, so there was no reason to not believe the Spartans would not make a comeback against the Illini.

In the top half of the seventh inning, the Spartans would tie the game up at eight with an RBI groundout from Casey Mayes. The Illini took the lead right back in the bottom half of the inning on a sacrifice fly from Brody Harding. Neither team scored in the eighth inning, so the Illini took a 9-8 lead to the ninth inning in hopes of closing out the dangerous Spartan lineup.

Illinois sent Logan Tabeling out for the top-half of the ninth inning against the bottom-half of the Michigan State lineup. Jack Frank would begin the inning with a leadoff single to get the rally started. Head coach Jake Boss put on a sacrifice bunt to advance Frank to second base with one out. Mayes came up with a chance to tie the game at nine, and that is exactly what he did. On an 0-2 pitch, Mayes would double down the left field line to score Frank and the Spartans tied the game up at nine. Mayes would be stranded on second ase to end the top of the ninth.

With one out in the bottom half of the ninth inning, Ryan Moerman sent a ball deep into the Illinois night for a walk-off home run, sending the Illini home with a 10-9 victory in game one of the three-game series. The loss dropped the Spartans to 28-14 overall and 10-6 in the Big Ten, while the Illini improved to 20-22 and 9-10 in the Big Ten.