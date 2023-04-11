Michigan State continues its 2023 campaign this week. The Spartans travel to South Bend, Indiana to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a one game midweek battle on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

Michigan State and Notre Dame will meet on Tuesday for the first of two games this season, with this contest taking place at Frank Eck Stadium in South Bend. The second game will be on April 25 in East Lansing.

Notre Dame enters the contest against the Spartans with a 17-12 overall record and a 7-8 record in the ACC.Michigan State enters Tuesday’s midweek battle with a 18-10 record, while posting a 6-3 mark in the Big Ten play thus far.

Both the Irish and the Spartans are coming off series wins in conference this past weekend, with Notre Dame taking two of three games against Pittsburgh, and Michigan State taking two of three contests against Ohio State.

The Irish have won four of their last five games and are currently playing some of the best baseball of their 2023 season. Notre Dame is led by the squad's outstanding starting pitchers in Jackson Dennies and Jack Findlay. Dennies has a 2.59 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 31.1 innings, while also posting a .162 batting average against. Dennies has been nothing short of dominant for the Irish, which has been a major key to their success this season.

Findlay, who was a Freshman All-American last season for Notre Dame, has had an outstanding season so far for the Irish as well. Findlay has posted a 2.82 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 38.1 innings. Findlay was a key cog for the Irish in getting to the College World Series last season, as he registered five strong innings against the No. 1 overall seed Tennessee Volunteers in the Super Regional Final.

Notre Dame's offense has been less than desirable, as the Irish have only one hitter that has a batting average above .300. As a team, the Irish are batting .230, but they have registered 32 home runs in 29 games. If the long ball can go for Notre Dame, married with the outstanding pitching, the Irish potentially could be a very dangerous team moving forward.