Michigan State and Ohio State will face off this weekend in a three-game series that includes a single game on Friday at 6:05 p.m. Eastern Time and a doubleheader on Saturday that begins at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time. All games this weekend will be played at Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan.

Michigan State comes into this weekend’s series against the Buckeyes with a 16-9 overall record and a 4-2 record in Big Ten Conference play. Conversely, Ohio State enters with a 14-13 record, while having a 1-5 record in the Big Ten.

Michigan State is coming off the heels of a series win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, New Jersey last weekend, and an exhibition loss to the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Ohio State lost a home series against Minnesota, but bounced back with a 7-6 midweek win against Kent State.

Both the Buckeyes and the Spartans are led by their offenses, as both teams have five guys that are currently batting over .300 on the season. Michigan State’s Brock Vradenburg leads the bunch with a .442 average, which has actually dropped since last weekend against Rutgers, when he came into that series with a batting average north of .450. Both teams will look for scoring early and often to counter their pitching staffs lack of consistency.

The Spartans and Buckeyes both have team ERAs well over five, which has resulted in some pretty impressive scoring totals. The story is a bit different for the Buckeyes on the pitching front, the team ERA may not be where their intended goal is but starter Isaiah Coupet has been a bright spot for OSU. Coupet enters this weekend with a 3.25 ERA in six starts on the season and is also holding opponent’s to a .208 batting average. Keep an eye on Coupet against this feared Spartan lineup, as one of the keys of the weekend.

Offensively, Ohio State is led by catcher Cole Andrews, who currently has a batting average of .338 and an on-base percentage of .478. Andrews’ ability to create havoc with his bat and his ability to handle his pitchers behind the plate will be a big key for the Buckeyes if they are going to come in and have success against the Spartans.