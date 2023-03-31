Michigan State continues its Big Ten schedule with a trip to Piscataway, New Jersey to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a three-game series starting at 3 p.m. Eastern time on Friday.

Michigan State comes into this weekend's series with a record of 14-8, winning nine of its last 10 games, and starting 2-1 in Big Ten Conference play. Rutgers comes in with a record of 13-11, winning its latest contest against NJIT, 9-7.

This will be the conference opening series for the Scarlet Knights, who post a 4-0 home record so far during the 2023 season. The Spartans enter the series with a 6-4 record on the road.

The hot Michigan State bats have carried the Spartans to the 14-8 start, and have labeled MSU as one of the most dangerous teams in the Big Ten. The Spartans have four hitters with a batting average of .330 or better, with Brock Vradenburg leading the team and Big Ten with a .451 average.

Michigan State enters this weekend second in the Big Ten in team batting average, with a .314 average. Rutgers comes into the weekend with a .308 team batting average, which ranks third in the conference, right behind the Spartans.

Rutgers has four guys with batting averages of .300 or better, led by outfielder Evan Sleight, who has an average of .389.