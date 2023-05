Michigan State (28-16, 10-8 Big Ten) and Iowa (34-12, 10-7 Big Ten) meet in a three-game series in Iowa City, Iowa this weekend with huge NCAA Tournament implications for both teams.

With the 2023 regular season winding down, the Spartans and Hawkeyes both are looking to add to their NCAA Tournament resumes, and with both teams on the brink of the baseball's version of the "Big Dance," this weekend will be a big resume booster for the winner of this series.

Michigan State's last Big Ten series was a rough one, as the Spartans were swept by Illinois last weekend after getting little to nothing from their pitching staff all weekend. The Spartans, however, bounced back with a midweek victory over in-state foe Eastern Michigan on Wednesday in an 11-10 extra-inning thriller.

The Hawkeyes are coming off a series victory over Ohio State, winning two of the three games in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes hit a whopping 11 home runs in the three-game set against the Buckeyes, and scored 16 runs in game one and 15 runs in game two of the series.