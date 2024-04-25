During her two-year tenure with the Buckeyes, Shumate averaged 2.8 points 1.0 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from 3-point range. Shumate is listed as 6-foot-1 but also boasts a long wingspan helping her lead OSU in blocks her first season on the court in Columbus.

A four-star recruit out of high school per ESPN, she is a Dresden, Ohio native who initially committed and attended West Virginia for her first semester in the fall of 2021. During that timeframe, longtime head coach Mike Carey announced his retirement after Shumate had signed her letter of commitment and she never formally appeared on the roster for the Mountaineers after arriving on campus that fall.

Shumate transferred to Columbus for spring 2022 while redshirting for the season and playing the next two for the Buckeyes. Her first season with Ohio State, Shumate saw action in 31 games while averaging 1.6 ppg and totaled 27 blocks (team high), 13 steals, and 14 assists on the season while averaging 11.3 minutes per game.

This past season as a redshirt sophomore, Shumate only saw just 9.6 mpg in 27 games, though, seeing her minutes limited behind a deep bench of talent for the Buckeyes. Despite the fewer minutes, she averaged a blistering 41.8% from 3-point range, eighth best in the Big Ten for players who attempted at least 35 3PA during the time she did see action on the court.

Against the Spartans in East Lansing on Feb. 11, Shumate saw the fourth-most minutes in league action while scoring three points on one-for-3 shooting from the field along with a season high two assists. She earned Academic All-Big Ten honors her first year in Columbus as well.

Shumate will join the Spartans with two years remaining of eligibility. Her commitment comes just 10 days after the Spartans added forward Grace VanSlootin from Oregon.