Staying at home in the Big Ten as the Ducks prepare to join the league next season, VanSlooten led Oregon in scoring this past season while earning honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors for a second straight year. She averaged 15.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while starting in all 31 games for the Ducks.

Michigan State women's basketball has landed the commitment of Toledo, Ohio native and Oregon transfer forward Grace VanSlooten. The sophomore has two years of eligibility remaining and entered the transfer portal last month after two seasons in Eugene.

VanSlooten was the No. 13 overall player in the espnW Top 100 Class of 2022 rankings, rating as a five-star prospect per ESPN. She was the No. 4 forward in the country and a 2022 McDonald's All-American. VanSlooten played her first three seasons of high school ball at Notre Dame Academy before transferring for her senior year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida where she was named to the Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year watch list as a senior.

VanSlooten also participated in the USA Basketball's 2023 U19 Women's World Cup as part of the roster. She competed in Madrid, Spain with the seam, earning starts in seven games while Team USA went on to clinch its third straight gold medal last year after also participating in the U18 team's gold medal performance at the 2022 Americas Championship.

While a Duck, VanSlooten earned Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honors in addition to All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention while averaging 13.2 ppg and 5.6 rpg. She started in 30 out of 32 games for the season, notching 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks per game as well. Her sophomore year improved to 15.0 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.1 spg, and 0.7 bpg.

Joining VanSlooten on the roster next season will be fellow Toledo native Sinai Douglas who signed last fall to join the Spartans next year.

VanSlooten will bring a noticeable presence in size, standing at 6-foot-3. She joins MSU after a season that saw the Spartans focus on a small ball lineups due to season-ending injuries to Mary Meng and Isa Alexander. Michigan State will also look to replace two of its three leading scorers due to Moira Joiner graduating and DeeDee Hagemann transferring to Ole Miss.