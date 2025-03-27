Coming off its best win of the season, MSU matches up well with Mississippi

Michigan State guard Jaden Akins dribbles against Michigan guard Nimari Burnett during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Sunday, March 9, 2025. Photo Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans' win against New Mexico was the best of the season. New Mexico played a terrific game -- competitive, tough-minded, and physical, generating solid shot-attempts against an outstanding defense. New Mexico had the best post-player in the game, they got a scoring jolt from an unexpected place, and they held arguably Michigan State's best player to zero points until the last two minutes of the game. Despite this performance -- driven by Richard Pitino's serious improvement as a coach over the last five seasons -- the Spartans simply found a way to win. How did Izzo and the team do it? Frankie Fidler played his best game as a Spartan scoring 10 crucial points, playing excellent ball on both ends (he should have had another three assists on plays where he created wide-open shots for guys who simply missed), making timely cuts, and aggressively taking shots that he was in a position to take.

Fidler's partner was fellow senior Jaden Akins, who attacked the rim consistently in transition and the half-court, and hit two three-point jumpers at crucial points in the contest: one early, to settle things for the Spartans, and one late to break a deadlocked game in the clutch. Fears, Carr, Holloman, and Richardson (late in the game) all provided important contributions, and the defense on Dent was superb (14 points on 18 two-point field-goals); but it was Fidler and Akins who led the charge, as seniors tend to do in clutch tournament games. Notably muted as contributors for the entire 80 minutes the Spartans played in Cleveland: the Spartan bigs. While all three players had moments in the two contests, none of them can hang their hats on these performances. Turning around their postseasons and finding consistency on both ends will be crucial for Michigan State's fortunes this week both against Mississippi and in a potential matchup against Auburn or Michigan. Mississippi presents a tantalizing match-up for neutral fans: a Tom Izzo vs Chris Beard rematch from the 2019 Final Four and two teams, playing well as cohesive units, with aggressive, athletic players who seek out and make plays. From the Spartan perspective, however, this is a favorable match-up. Mississippi is a very good team, but their weaknesses align nicely with the Spartans' strengths. Mississippi struggles on the glass (#314 in the nation on the offensive glass and #226 on the defensive glass), they foul a TON (#317 in opponent three-point rate), and they get a TON of shots blocked (#304 in the nation on offensive block rate -- i.e. other teams block them a LOT). Conversely, Michigan State is the #24 team in the nation on the offensive glass, and the #8 team in the nation on defensive rebounding, #44 in the nation in offensive free-throw rate (making 77% of their free-throws on the season despite a few-game wobble from the line), and #45 in defensive block-rate. So is this a clear-cut blow-out? Probably not, because Mississippi is tough, defends pretty well, has good athletes, and they force turnovers (#33 in the nation). Against an undermanned Iowa State team (missing their best player in Keshon Gilbert due to injury), Mississippi forced a ton of turnovers and rode a collective hot-shooting performance (11-19 from three-point range, including multiple pull-up transition three-pointers) to upset a good team that just was not able to adapt to their major injury.

Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) battles New Mexico Lobos guard Tru Washington (3) for the ball in the second half during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Furthermore, this Michigan State team has three lead guards in Fears, Holloman, and Richardson, who can all handle the ball well, attack against pressure, and generally do a solid job limiting turnovers. Fears is the biggest concern, but most of his turnovers are passing errors rather than ball-handling errors or getting his pocket picked. I do not expect many Mississippi steals, which was the key to their win over Iowa State. Despite that impressive upset win, which was more commanding than the final score indicates, Mississippi went just 5-5 in its last 10 games before the NCAA tournament (including the SEC tournament) with all five victories coming by no more than two possessions. This is a team that can win close games, but also often find themselves losing or, generally, playing a lot of close games (i.e. they aren't blowing out opponents or stretching leads against good teams). From a personnel perspective, Mississippi primarily plays an 8-man lineup, with little-used 7'2" center John Bol as the 9th man. This group relies on six seniors and a junior for the bulk of its minutes.