Cornell stuns MSU Hockey, sending the Spartans home earlier than expected

Michigan State fans exited the Huntington Center in Toledo in stunned silence as the No. 4-seeded Cornell Big Red stunned the No. 1-seeded Spartans 4-3 on a game-winning, power-play goal with 10 seconds left in regulation.

Mack Sullivan was the hero for Cornell as the Big Red will advance to Saturday’s Toledo Regional Final to take on the Boston University Terriers.

Junior defenseman Matt Basgall was called for tripping with 1:39 to play in regulation which led the Big Red to the game-winning power-play goal.

A season that started with national championship expectations for MSU came to a stunning close in the first round.

Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale spoke on the loss.

“Tough finish to a great season," Nightingale said. "Only one team gets to finish with a win, not us this year. I told the guys I couldn’t be more proud of our group they’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do, it’s the reality of single elimination."

The Spartans controlled a majority of the game until the third period as they outshot Cornell 30 to 9 through two periods, leading 3-2. The Big Red recorded 12 shots and 2 goals in the third period and held the Spartans to 7 shots on goal in the third period, which had a critical impact on the game.

Cornell goalkeeper Ian Shane had a phenomenal performance in the net recording 36 saves in the win. Ryan Walsh recorded two goals and Charlie Major also recorded a goal in the second period.

“I thought we controlled a lot of the play, we had some opportunities to extend the lead their goalie made some great saves," said Nightingale. "We needed a big penalty kill at the end there and couldn’t get it done."

Sophomore forward Gavin O’Connell, junior forwards Daniel Rusell, and Karsen Dorwart all recorded goals in the losing effort for the Spartans.

Despite the loss, Michigan State achieved several accolades this season including two consecutive Big Ten Regular Season and Tournament Championships and a Great Lakes Invitational Championship.

Nightingale spoke about the success the Spartans achieved this season and the future of the program.

“I care about the guys in the room and I told the guys I’m super proud," he said. "We got the chance to play for six trophies this year and we won five of them - this is the one we wanted and we fell short. No one’s more disappointed than the guys in our room and our staff but this is the reality of sports; there’s a lot of great moments, but there’s some not-so-great moments and this is one."

Nightingale also gave credit to his players and the leadership that they showed this season both on and off the ice.

“We see it every day in practice, I see our guys' commitment to the weight room, commitment in the classroom, commitment to doing it the right way,” said Nightingale.