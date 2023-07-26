Ahead of fall camp beginning next week, with players reporting on Aug. 2 and the first practice taking place on Aug. 3, Michigan State football has released its 2023 preseason roster. Mel Tucker is entering his fourth year as MSU's head coach after posting a 5-7 record last season.

Offensively, the roster is made up of 20 linemen, four quarterbacks, seven running backs, nine tight ends and 14 wide receivers. On defense, MSU lists 19 players as defensive linemen, nine as linebackers and 23 as defensive backs. The roster also boasts eight specialists (kicker, long snapper and punter).

Heights and weights have not been updated since the spring roster was released, but those are expected to be updated at some point during fall camp

Given the departure of two-year starting quarterback Payton Thorne to Auburn, redshirt junior Noah Kim has switched his number from No. 14 to No. 10, which was previously worn by Thorne. Kim and redshirt freshman Katin Houser will battle for the starting spot in fall camp leading up to the Spartans' first game against Central Michigan on Friday, Sept. 1. Tucker did mention on Wednesday that true freshman Sam Leavitt will battle for the starting quarterback role as well.

Each of Michigan State's eight class of 2023 high school signees who joined the program this summer are now listed on the roster. MSU already had seven true freshmen join the team as early enrollees in January.

Several summer additions are listed on the new roster as well. Former Iowa and Miami (FL) cornerback Terry Roberts will wear No. 38 this season for the Green and White. Colorado transfer defensive lineman Jalen Sami, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, will sport No. 99. Nebraska transfer wide receiver Alante Brown will wear No. 0, and junior college addition Drew Wilson (long snapper) will be No. 41. Meanwhile, Cincinnati transfer safety Armorion Smith will wear No. 17.

Speaking of the long snapper position, Spartans Illustrated discovered earlier this month that Ohio State transfer Mason Arnold’s Twitter bio said that he is now a long snapper for Florida State. Arnold transferred to MSU for spring ball, but then decided to leave the Spartans shortly afterward. As expected,, Arnold is not listed on the preseason roster. It is now confirmed that Arnold has left the program.

Just like Kim, cornerback Khary Crump has changed his number from 14. Crump will sport No. 37 this season. Crump is currently suspended by the Big Ten due to his involvement in the tunnel fight incident at Michigan last season, but has been reinstated by the team and is participating in team activities.

Freshman defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe has also changed his number. He goes from No. 99, which he wore in the spring, to No. 50 this season.

The Spartans also have three new kickers on the roster. Jonathan Kim transfers to MSU from North Carolina. He will wear No. 97. Michigan natives Tarik Ahmetbasic (No. 40) and Yousef Obeid (No. 39), both freshmen preferred walk-ons, are also listed on the roster. Additionally, Ohio State transfer punter Michael O'Shannessy (No. 42) has now joined the team.