Mark Dantonio is back in East Lansing.

He was always planning to be on Michigan State’s campus for this weekend due to Javon Ringer’s MSU Athletics Hall of Fame induction and because Saturday’s game against Washington is the reunion of the team that won the 2014 Rose Bowl Game.

He never expected to be on the sidelines with a headset on though.

“No, not really,” Dantonio said to the media when asked if he expected to come back. “Things happen.”

An answer very succinct and concise.

An answer that fits what Dantonio was all about in his tenure at MSU. A man that let his team’s on-field performance do the talking.

Despite stepping away from the head coaching position after the 2019 season, he has still been a presence in the Michigan State football program.

“I spent 19 years here as a Spartan,” Dantonio said. “I’ve always have been on contract, small contract. (I’ve) always said to Alan (Haller), ‘Alan, whatever you need me to do. Anytime I can help. Let me know.’ And he reached out. So I said ‘yes, sure I’ll help you.’”

Dantonio arrived in East Lansing on Monday. He has been at practice, watching film, been in defensive meetings, and has worked 12-hour days since he set foot on campus.

“I have been very impressed with the thoroughness of our coaches,” Dantonio said. “The game plan and the structure of everything that’s going on. Really impressed with what (acting head) coach (Harlon) Barnett has done this week, just picking up the pieces a little bit and helping move things forward, been very, very positive. Great energy from the players. Been impressed with the players, their outlook on things.”

Dantonio’s role will be as an advisor to Barnett throughout the week and on game days. For more on the coaching roles, click here.

“I’m sort of a consultant, advisor, going to just immerse myself in football a little bit,” Dantonio said. “If I have something to say, I’ll say it. It’s their show. They’re running it. I’m here just to help in any way I can.”

There is no doubt that there is adversity facing the Michigan State football program after the news of Mel Tucker being investigated for sexual harassment and subsequently suspended.

“Every day is a new day," said Dantonio. "To me, great challenges bring on great adversity which provide great growth for people. So, for coach Barnett and our football team, it’s another lesson in life. As I said when I walked out of here, there’s nothing that won’t be changed inevitably. So change is inevitable for all of us. It’s a tough situation.”

Barnett coached under Dantonio at Cincinnati and came back to Michigan State when Dantonio was hired. Barnett is an experienced position coach and is getting his chance at being an acting head coach.

“He’s always had great relationships with players. He’s always been a tremendous recruiter. He’s a very good football coach and the players believe in him. He’s about coaching and coaching is about bringing young people forward in a positive way.”

With a potential coaching search looming, Dantonio was asked if coaching would be something that he is interested in continuing after his current temporary job.

“I’m looking forward to retirement,” Dantonio said. “I’ll leave it like that.”