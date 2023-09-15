The updates come following the suspension of Mel Tucker and the promotion of secondary coach Harlon Barnett to acting head coach .

The Michigan State football program, ahead of its Week Three matchup against the Washington Huskies , has announced updated coaching responsibilities for the Spartans' staff.

Of course, the major news outside of the promotion of Harlon Barnett to acting head coach is that Mark Dantonio, the winningest head coach in program history with 114 victories, has returned as an associate head coach.

According to a press release from Michigan State, Dantonio will serve as an advisor to Barnett and the rest of the Spartans' coaching staff throughout the week and on game days.

Before retiring in early 2020, Dantonio had recorded a 114-57 career record with the Spartans as the program's head coach from 2007 through 2019. Including his time as head coach at Cincinnati, Dantonio had a career head coaching record of 132-74.

"Mark Dantonio is an excellent football coach and it's been great having him back in the building this week," Barnett said in the press release. "Coach D brings the calming presence, the wisdom, and the knowledge of being a head coach. He is a tremendous resource for our staff and players and is willing to help with all aspects of the operation."

In addition to Dantonio's new role, defensive analyst TJ Hollowell will be moved to a sideline role and will be the program's 10th on-field assistant. Hollowell is in his fourth year with the program after spending two seasons with Coastal Carolina as a defensive line assistant and linebackers assistant. He's also worked at Nebraska as a graduate assistant and at Youngstown State as a linebackers coach.

This summer, Hollowell spent time with the Houston Texans as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. He also played four years of professional football, including two years in the NFL.

"In terms of the coaching staff, after evaluating our immediate needs this week, we felt that it was best served for Coach D to help in an advisory role and for TJ Hollowell to be our 10th on-field assistant coach," Barnett said. "TJ has knowledge of our defensive schemes and personnel having been on staff for four seasons, which provides the most seamless transition for our program. As the 10th on-field assistant, TJ can go on the road recruiting, and has previously done so for our program. I'm confident in our coaching staff and I appreciate all of the hard work everyone is putting in with our players and program."

In his first game as the Spartans' acting head coach, Barnett will have a big task ahead of him as the Spartans take on the No. 8 Washington Huskies. The Huskies are more than a two-touchdown favorite over the Spartans, with under 24 hours until kickoff. Saturday evening's game is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will stream nationally on Peacock.