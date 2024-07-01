The fifth-year senior finished his career with the Spartans and entered the 2024 NBA Draft, but did not hear his name last week. He will look to make a splash in Las Vegas later this month when the league's summer season opens July 12 through July 22.

Michigan State alumnus Malik Hall will play for the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Summer League.

Hall finished his final season in Green and White ranking second in scoring for the Spartans, averaging a career-high 12.7 points per game. He also led the team on the glass with a career-high 5.7 rebounds per game and earned All-Big Ten honorable mention.

During his career as a Spartan, Hall played in 152 games and started 63 contests. He averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Hall shot 50.3% from the field overall and 35.8% from 3-point range.

Hall dealt with a left foot injury during the 2022-2023 season, which limited him to 23 games during that campaign. He underwent foot surgery following that season and appeared in all 35 games for the Spartans during the 2023-2024 campaign.

Hall joins fellow Spartan Tyson Walker in landing a summer league contract. Walker signed a deal with the Phoenix Suns Sunday.

Hall participated in several pre-draft workouts with NBA teams over the past few weeks, including the Portland Trailblazers, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder, among others. The 6-foot-8 forward evolved into a versatile player during his tenure in East Lansing and will look to earn a shot in the professional ranks later this month.