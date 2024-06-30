Tyson Walker will play for Phoenix Suns in NBA's Summer League
Michigan State's Tyson Walker becomes the latest Spartan to get a shot in the professional ranks following his signing as an undrafted free agent with the Phoenix Suns.
Walker entered the 2024 NBA Draft after exhausting his college eligibility, but went undrafted by any teams before signing with Phoenix. The Suns are also owned by former MSU walk-on Mat Ishbia, so Walker is staying within the Spartan family as he tries to break into the next level.
A three-year letterwinner at MSU, Walker transferred to Michigan State from Northeastern for the 2021-2022 season where he became a standout guard, setting the school record for number of games in a row scoring in double-figures.
Walker finished his final year in East Lansing as the leading scorer for the Spartans, averaging 18.4 points per game powered by 37.6% from 3-point range. Walker also averaged 2.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game while seeing 32.9 minutes per game.
A two-time All-Big Ten selection, Walker earned second-team honors in both 2022-2023 and 2023-2024. However, despite being an excellent scorer and a quality defender, Walker's small frame (listed at just 6-foot-0 by Michigan State) led many to believe it would be unlikely he would be drafted despite his talent. Walker will look to prove critics wrong and play his way onto the court this summer for the Suns.
