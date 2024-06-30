Michigan State's Tyson Walker becomes the latest Spartan to get a shot in the professional ranks following his signing as an undrafted free agent with the Phoenix Suns. Walker entered the 2024 NBA Draft after exhausting his college eligibility, but went undrafted by any teams before signing with Phoenix. The Suns are also owned by former MSU walk-on Mat Ishbia, so Walker is staying within the Spartan family as he tries to break into the next level.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZXQmIzM5O3MgZ28gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9UeXNvbldhbGtlcjEzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUeXNvbldh bGtlcjEzPC9hPiEgSm9pbmluZyB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9TdW5zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTdW5zPC9hPiBm b3IgU3VtbWVyIExlYWd1ZSDwn4+AIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9J cm1sM3NxZHZlIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSXJtbDNzcWR2ZTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBNZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAo QE1TVV9CYXNrZXRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L01TVV9CYXNrZXRiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xODA3NDk1NzMyOTA1MzQxMDcyP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMzAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

A three-year letterwinner at MSU, Walker transferred to Michigan State from Northeastern for the 2021-2022 season where he became a standout guard, setting the school record for number of games in a row scoring in double-figures. Walker finished his final year in East Lansing as the leading scorer for the Spartans, averaging 18.4 points per game powered by 37.6% from 3-point range. Walker also averaged 2.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game while seeing 32.9 minutes per game. A two-time All-Big Ten selection, Walker earned second-team honors in both 2022-2023 and 2023-2024. However, despite being an excellent scorer and a quality defender, Walker's small frame (listed at just 6-foot-0 by Michigan State) led many to believe it would be unlikely he would be drafted despite his talent. Walker will look to prove critics wrong and play his way onto the court this summer for the Suns.