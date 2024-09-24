Locked On Spartans: Why Aidan Chiles is still undoubtedly the guy

For Michigan State football, it's been a roller coaster on offense under sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles, but even after a three-turnover performance in Saturday's loss to Boston College, we are so far from entertaining the idea of benching him.

From the bright points in his game on Saturday to the long term outlook of this program, we explain why we still need to stay the course with Chiles as QB1.

Plus, we take a quick peek at the defense before answering mailbag questions on quarterback Tommy Schuster, the offense and more.

Additionally, MSU men's basketball schedule is released ahead of a very tight Big Ten season.