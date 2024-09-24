Advertisement

Turnovers cost Michigan State in 23-19 loss to Boston College

Turnovers cost Michigan State in 23-19 loss to Boston College

Four turnovers cost Michigan State in road loss to Boston College.

 • Brendan Moore
Availability report: Michigan State at Boston College

Availability report: Michigan State at Boston College

Michigan State's availability report for tonight's game at Boston College.

 • Brendan Moore
Game Thread: Michigan State at Boston College

Game Thread: Michigan State at Boston College

Check out the game thread for general discussion and live updates from Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill.

 • Brendan Moore
 • Ryan O'Bleness
 • David Harns

 • Brendan Moore
 • Brendan Moore
 • Brendan Moore
Published Sep 24, 2024
Locked On Spartans: Why Aidan Chiles is still undoubtedly the guy
Matt Sheehan  •  Spartans Illustrated
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

For Michigan State football, it's been a roller coaster on offense under sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles, but even after a three-turnover performance in Saturday's loss to Boston College, we are so far from entertaining the idea of benching him.

From the bright points in his game on Saturday to the long term outlook of this program, we explain why we still need to stay the course with Chiles as QB1.

Plus, we take a quick peek at the defense before answering mailbag questions on quarterback Tommy Schuster, the offense and more.

Additionally, MSU men's basketball schedule is released ahead of a very tight Big Ten season.

