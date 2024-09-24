Locked On Spartans: Why Aidan Chiles is still undoubtedly the guy

in other news
Turnovers cost Michigan State in 23-19 loss to Boston College
Four turnovers cost Michigan State in road loss to Boston College.
Availability report: Michigan State at Boston College
Michigan State's availability report for tonight's game at Boston College.
Game Thread: Michigan State at Boston College
Check out the game thread for general discussion and live updates from Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill.
Michigan State commits Jayden Savoury & Charles White impressed by Spartans
Michigan State commits Jayden Savoury and Charles White like what they see from the Spartans in 2024.
WIN: MSU enters the world of NIL sweepstakes, offers huge Ohio State prize
In a first for Michigan State, Spartan fans can donate money to NIL and perhaps win a spectacular grand prize package.
For Michigan State football, it's been a roller coaster on offense under sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles, but even after a three-turnover performance in Saturday's loss to Boston College, we are so far from entertaining the idea of benching him.
From the bright points in his game on Saturday to the long term outlook of this program, we explain why we still need to stay the course with Chiles as QB1.
Plus, we take a quick peek at the defense before answering mailbag questions on quarterback Tommy Schuster, the offense and more.
Additionally, MSU men's basketball schedule is released ahead of a very tight Big Ten season.