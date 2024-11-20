Locked On Spartans: The State of MSU Football Recruiting

Michigan State football isn’t just in the midst of an “ehh” season, but also now just a couple of weeks away from early signing day, the Spartans currently have the No. 58-ranked 2025 class in the nation. Is that a concern for Jonathan Smith and the Spartans, and is there any way to salvage the situation before it’s too late?

We chat with Ryan O’Bleness of Spartans Illustrated to talk about names still out there, what can be done to get to the finish line and where things stand with three-star MSU running back commit Jace Clarizio after his official visit to Alabama this past weekend.

We then talk about the Jaden Akins Show that went down at Breslin Center on Tuesday night, as he put up a career night in an 83-75 win over Samford. A hairy win over Samford, that is.

Jase Richardson and Xavier Booker also had strong moments for the Spartans, and we talk about what lineup worked for MSU during the pivotal first half moment.