Locked On Spartans: Is Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams the top RB now?

The carries for running backs Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams and Nathan Carter was always going to be a split situation, but how have both of them looked so far for Michigan State football so far this season? Is one clearly ahead of the other, or is the 50/50 split between the two the way to go for MSU?

We chat with Chase Glasser of Spartans Illustrated to talk about it. Additionally, read Chase's film room from MSU's 40-0 victory over Prairie View A&M.

Plus, has cornerback Charles Brantley been the clear-cut defensive MVP for this team so far, or has someone else been shining bright too?