Locked On Spartans: Grading MSU football halfway through the portal cycle

Michigan State football is halfway through the winter portal cycle, and it's time we give head coach Jonathan Smith a progress report grade.

Are the additions of wide receivers Omari Kelly and Chrishon McCray enough to make it a passing grade, or has the defensive line been too quiet to call it a success already (note: Florida State transfer defensive tackle Grady Kelly committed to the Spartans after recording)? We talk with Brendan Moore of Spartans Illustrated to see what else still has to be done.

Plus, what will quarterback Aidan Chiles have to do next year for his season to be considered successful?

We also talk about Michigan State basketball versus Florida Atlantic, but first...is Jaxon Kohler on a historical rebounding pace right now?