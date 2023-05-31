The Michigan State men's basketball team will return both senior point guard A.J. Hoggard and junior guard Jaden Akins for this coming season, a program spokesperson confirms to Spartans Illustrated. Hoggard and Akins will withdraw their names from the 2023 NBA Draft and come back to school for the 2023-2024 campaign. The deadline to withdraw and maintain college eligibility was today, May 31 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Akins declared for the NBA Draft on April 21, he announced on Instagram. However, he maintained his college eligibility, which gave him the opportunity to get feedback from the draft process while keeping the door open for a return to MSU. And now, he will indeed return to the Spartans for his junior year. A stress reaction injury in Akins' left foot before the season caused him to miss preseason practice time, and showed up again during the 2022-2023 season, which forced him to miss four games. However, the 6-foot-4-inch guard from Farmington, Michigan ultimately had a strong year. Akins played in 30 games (with 25 starts) this past season, and averaged 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He shot 41.8% from 3-point range, 42% overall from the field and 70.6% from the free-throw line. Not only was Akins one of the Spartans' best shooters during the 2022-2023 campaign, but he also was one of the best defenders on the team, typically getting the assignment of guarding the other team's best offensive player. In 66 career games, with 26 starts, Akins has averaged 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.9 steals per game, while playing 20.5 minutes per game. He has shot 41.2% overall from the floor, 41.0% from 3-point range and 66.1% from the free-throw line. Akins has improved year-by-year and many believe that he is one breakout year away from getting some serious NBA looks. Akins proved to be a knockdown shooter, but with some improvements off-the-bounce and finishing around the rim, its easy to see why some NBA people see a future for Akins.

