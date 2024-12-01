Jack Velling, Jonathan Kim reflect on year one of Jonathan Smith era at MSU

It was a disappointing end to the 2024 season for Michigan State as the Spartans fell to Rutgers in frustrating fashion, 41-14. Year one of the Jonathan Smith era had some highs but also a lot of lows, including uncompetitiveness with the top teams in the conference.

And Saturday’s game wasn’t anything new.

Michigan State started strong with a five play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped off by a Nate Carter 26-yard rushing score. After that, the Scarlet Knights scored 34 unanswered points as Spartan Stadium emptied out.

Simple execution and all 11 guys doing their job at the same time has been lacking all season, which has been frustrating to see not just for the fans, but for the players as well.

“It definitely is frustrating that it’s still happening in game twelve,” tight end Jack Velling said. “On the flip side, it is motivation. That feeling in the locker room, that feeling that I have right now - and I’m sure all of Spartan nation has right now - is definitely motivating and going to motivate us through the offseason to come back and be better next year.”