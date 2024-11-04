Hockey, Gonzaga, Poland: Szymon Zapala’s journey to MSU

Growing up in Zaborze, Poland, Michigan State center Szymon Zapala did not begin as a basketball player. Instead, imagine trying to get by a defenseman in hockey that would eventually become seven feet tall.

“I was technically playing defense, but I was not very good,” Zapala said recently during MSU’s media day.

Apparently, it’s not that difficult.

“My hometown was a big — a nice hockey (town), so that’s why I kind of started playing that,” Zapala said. “But then I remember one day — that’s how I started playing basketball — it was already the offseason for hockey, and we already did our exams in school. So, we were just going to school, just to watch films and movies, whatever — and there was a basketball tournament organizing at the middle school.”

Of course, Zapala was quite tall and decided to join in.

“I went and asked my P.E. teacher, ‘Can I be on the team?’” Zapala said. “He agreed. He took me with him, and then my future middle school coach — he saw me just running around, and he was like, ‘You’re so tall. You’ve gotta play basketball. I promise you’re gonna make a living with that.’

“I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ So, he convinced me. He was calling my parents — he was calling my parents literally every day. He convinced me to go to one practice. I said, ‘OK, I’m just going to try and see (if I like it).’

“I went to one practice and fell in love with the sport. Just immediately wanted to do that. I wanted to play. I convinced my parents and my brother — I convinced my parents to switch out of my middle school, went to that middle school, started playing basketball, then everything started going wherever.”

Eventually, Zapala ended up at SMS PZkosz Wladyslawowo for high school. College basketball is not as big of a deal in Poland as it is in the United States, so there were limited opportunities for him to get exposed to the sport.

One such chance arose because former Gonzaga standout Przemek Karnowski had once attended the same school as Zapala. Their times at the school did not overlap, but Gonzaga made a run to the title game in 2017, and Karnowski playing on the big stage piqued Zapala’s interest.