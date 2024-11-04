Michigan State Men's Basketball: Monmouth Preview

Jeremy Fears Jr. brings the ball up the court versus Ferris State (Photo by Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The Michigan State Spartans are back in action as they take on the Monmouth Hawks to kick off the 2024-2025 basketball season. The game will take place at the Breslin Center at 7 p.m. Eastern Time and will stream live on B1G+. After two exhibition wins against non-Division One opponents, the Hawks will be a slight step up in competition, though MSU is a large favorite in this game (-19.5). Monmouth will be bidding to pull off a major upset on the road to start its season.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Jeremy Fears Jr. (6’2” RS Fr..), Tre Holloman (6’2” Jr.) 2 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Sr.), Jase Richardson (6'3" Fr.) 3 - Frankie Fidler (6’7” Sr.), Coen Carr (6’5” So.), Kur Teng (6'4" Fr.) 4 - Xavier Booker (6'11" So.), Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Jr.) 5 - Syzmon Zapala (7'0" Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Jesse McCulloch (6''10" Fr.) Injured: Gehrig Normand (6'5" RS Fr.)

The Spartans are entering this season with a lot of optimism, but also a lot of questions that need to be answered. Michigan State and long-time head coach Tom Izzo are replacing a lot of production from last year's teams, but with that comes a lot of opportunities for others. With the loss of guards A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker, the Spartans will have a new look back-court this season with a mix of some veteran play and youth. Redshirt Freshman Jeremy Fears Jr. had his freshman season cut short last year, but he is back healthy and ready to take the keys to this MSU team. The gifted passer and leader will be a massive piece for the Spartans this season. Next to Fears will be senior Jaden Akins who will take the role of shooting guard on this team. This marks a departure from his role as a small ball three the past couple seasons. Look for Akins to have more opportunities with the ball in his hands this season. There will also be some youth in the back-court depth with pieces like true freshmen Kur Teng and Jase Richardson providing valuable depth pieces on this team, alongside veteran Tre Holloman. On the wing, MSU will be leaning heavily on senior transfer Frankie Fidler. A prolific scorer in his time at Nebraska Omaha in the Horizon League, Fidler will look to do the same for the Spartans in the Big Ten. The front-court finds returners Xavier Booker, Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper who will pair with Longwood University seven-foot transfer Szympon Zapala, providing needed size and experience for the Spartans.

Monmouth: Depth Chart (Projected Starters) and State of the Team 1 - Madison Durr (6'5" Jr.) 2 - Jack Collins (6'5" Jr.) 3 - Andrew Ball (6'9" RS So.) 4 - Cornelius Robinson III (6'7 So.) 5 - Chris Morgan (6'9" Sr.) Injured: N/A

Head coach King Rice is set to lead Monmouth in what will be his 14th season with the team and stands as the winningest head coach in program history dating back to February 2022. The Hawks were able to attack the transfer portal hard as they added guard Madison Durr (Citadel) and forward Chris Morgan (North Texas State). Monmouth also returns some talent with size. Guard Xander Rice is no longer with the team though, leaving a hole to fill in finding a new top scorer. It will be a tough role to fill, but it will be interesting to see if anyone elevates to his level or if it’s a team effort.

Game Breakdown and Prediciton

Michigan State is clearly the better team in this matchup, but the Spartans remain focused as Monmouth will have an upset on the team's mind. MSU is well aware of the possibility of a season-opening loss, having lost to James Madison to begin the 2023-2024 campaign last year. Expect the Spartans to be focused on Monday night. Though both squads have question marks given new personnel, I think MSU's clear talent advantage combined with its home-court setting will reign supreme in this game. Look for the Spartans to run away with this game and start the year on a positive note. Prediction: Michigan State 78, Monmouth 60

