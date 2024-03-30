After 347 all-time meetings -- with five meetings just this season -- the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines will be a part of something new Sunday evening in Maryland Heights, Missouri. After the Spartans secured a 5-4 OT victory over Western Michigan Friday, the Wolverines mounted a 3rd period comeback of their own, and held on to defeat the North Dakota Fighting Hawks, 4-3. Each team had an off day Saturday allowing for some extra anxiety to settle in as fans of the programs hurtle towards the sixth meeting of the teams this season, in a game which will decide the fourth -- and final -- team to make the 2024 Frozen Four.

First NCAA Win Since 2008

Sunday will mark the first time the Spartans have played in the second round of the NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament since the 2008 season. In 2008, the defending National Champion Spartans were a No. 3 seed in the Colorado Springs regional. They opened tournament play with a 3-1 win over the host Colorado College Tigers before losing to CCHA Conference foe and No. 4 seed Notre Dame in the regional final, 3-1. The Fighting Irish went on to play in the national championship game, losing to Boston College after having beaten the Michigan Wolverines in the Frozen Four semi-finals.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale talks to the team. (Nick King/Lansing State Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Their NCAA win Friday moved Michigan State to a 6-7 record all time as a NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed. The Spartans have advanced to the Frozen Four as a 1-seed three times (1984, 1989, and 2001), with 2001 featuring both Michigan and Michigan State as Frozen Four participants -- one of the many times these teams could have found each other in the NCAA Tournament, but never did, until now. The Spartans are 1-3 all time when facing a conference foe in the NCAA Tournament, with their only win coming in 2007 when they defeated Notre Dame in the Midwest Regional Final, on their way to the 2007 National Championship.

Bandaged Blue Line