Michigan State Hockey escapes Western Michigan 5-4 in overtime to advance

Jeremy Davidson scored the game winning goal for Michigan State.
Jeremy Davidson scored the game winning goal for Michigan State. (Marvin Hall / Spartans Illustrated)
Brendan Moore • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Michigan State has won its first NCAA Tournament game since 2008.

And it came right down to the wire.

Western Michigan had a 4-2 lead heading into the third period. The Spartans answered back thanks to goals by Nash Nienhuis and Karsen Dorwart to send the game into overtime.

In the sudden death period, Kalamazoo native Jeremy Davidson’s shot had eyes of its own. A non-threatening puck sent toward the net hit a WMU stick and got past Broncos goaltender Cameron Rowe.

The Spartans' bench cleared in celebration with helmets and gloves still on because Michigan State still has work to do in Maryland Heights.

The 5-4 win in sudden death overtime marks the second-straight game in a row MSU has pulled off the feat, having done so against rival Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament final. Now the Spartans will advance to the regional final next for a chance to play for a spot in the Frozen Four.

First period

Michigan State controlled the pace early on in Maryland Heights. The Spartans had the first six shots on goal of the game, but Western Michigan opened the scoring.

David Gucciardi had a bad turnover in the defensive zone that led to the goal. Trey Augustine was screened in front and Matteo Costantini ripped home a wrister into the back of the net.

WMU started to bring the physicality after its first goal. Costantini and the Broncos were giving MSU defenders fits below the goal line on the forecheck. That ended up creating more chances for the Broncos in the offensive zone as they out shot the Spartans 12-6 after the first five minutes of the game.


Second period

After a pretty even first five minutes of the second period, MSU tied the game up. Matt Basgall sent a stretch pass to Daniel Russell, who was one-on-one with the Western Michigan goaltender. Russell beat Rowe for his 13th goal of the season to even the score at one apiece.

Right after the media timeout halfway through the second period, MSU took its first lead of the game. Dorwart won a critical faceoff in the offensive zone which allowed Isaac Howard to tap it off the boards to Gucciardi who hit a slapper that found its way past Rowe. The Spartans took the 2-1 advantage.

Just a few minutes later, Gavin O’Connell was whistled for hooking. WMU won the faceoff to begin the man advantage and, after some solid puck movement, Alex Bump had the puck right in front of Augustine. Bump tried to pass it across but the puck hit Basgall’s skate and went into the net.

Sam Colangelo added another goal for the Broncos to regain the lead. Nicolas Muller could not handle a hard puck off the boards and WMU gained possession in transition, netting Colangelo his 24th goal of the season past Augustine.

WMU added its third goal in 3:20. Zak Galambos fired one home off the faceoff past Augustine.

The Spartans headed to the locker room down 4-2. They were out shot 15-9 in the second period. Augustine allowed four goals on 27 shots faced through 40 minutes.

Third period

Western Michigan got the first three shots of the third period. On Michigan State’s first shot on goal of the final frame, Nienhuis ripped home his ninth goal of the season past a screened Rowe.


The Spartans fourth forward line of Tommi Mannisto, Tiernan Shoudy, and Tanner Kelly did all the work on the forecheck. Shoudy sent the puck in front of the goal and it trickled to Nienhuis, who bagged his ninth goal of the season.

The score remained 4-3 until late in the third period when Adam Nightingale was forced to pull Augustine out of the net.

With just under one minute to play, Artyom Levshunov used his speed, carried it up the ice, and found a crashing Dorwart in front of the net for the game tying goal with 55 seconds remaining.

After trailing 4-2 heading into the third period, the Spartans sent the game into overtime, despite being outshot by Western Michigan 38-28.


Overtime

The teams hit the ice for the 5-on-5 sudden death overtime period. Michigan State controlled the possession all throughout overtime and it paid off in the end.

Davidson flung the puck on net, it deflected off a Western Michigan stick and had eyes of its own. The Kalamazoo native’s shot found its way past Rowe for the game-winning goal about nine minutes into overtime.


Against all odds, the Spartans advanced.

Michigan State will play Michigan for the sixth time this season on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

With a win on Sunday, the Spartans will head to their first Frozen Four since 2007.

