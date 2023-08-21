Freshman defensive lineman Bai Jobe loves his new home at Michigan State
Michigan State defensive lineman Bai Jobe almost ended up on the basketball court instead of the football field. If you haven't read his story, you really should catch up on that first: Bai Jobe began his football career later than most because basketball was his original passion.
"I was a hooper," Jobe told Spartans Illustrated on Monday. "(High school) sophomore year was my first year (of football) and I started in the middle of the season ... junior year I played the whole season."
When Jobe came to the United Stated at age 13, he did not speak any english. Now he is fluent in three languages and has also excelled in picking up the sport of football. If you want to know more about Jobe's background and history with his trainer, Sean Cooper - and believe me, you do - check out our interview with Cooper here.
Back to his interview this week.
"I enjoy hitting people, you feel me?" Jobe said with a smile in the media room in Spartan Stadium. "That's what Coach Tucker be sayin' all of the time, he be sayin' the name of the game is hit. You gotta know how to hit people."
During the middle of his media availability, it was mentioned to him that redshirt junior tight end Maliq Carr could teach him a few things on the basketball court. With another smile, Jobe yelled down the table to let Carr know they needed to go 1 on 1 on the basketball court.
Carr responded, "You can't mess with me!" which left Jobe in a fit of laughter.
The chemistry was evident in his interaction with Carr and was something Jobe touched on as he discussed how things were going with his teammates.
"The (veteran players) always helping me a lot, because they have been in this situation before me," summarized Jobe. "Which I am really appreciative for."
Jobe came to Michigan State as an early enrollee and has been on campus since the winter. When asked how he has been liking campus and his new home, Jobe had nothing but positives to share about his time at MSU so far.
"I love it here," Jobe beamed. "I love my new place and I feel like Michigan, especially Michigan State, is really my new place, my new home, and I enjoy it ... being here. I love people around here and working with them."
It's clear that while he's enjoying himself, he's also missing his family back home.
During the interview, Jobe gave a shoutout to his family and shared that he has found a new friend here at MSU in Michigan State basketball's Mady Sissoko.
"That's my guy, we hang out ... he a good guy," Jobe said. "He been really helpful too ... when i first came here I didn't really know anybody, especially people from Africa ... he welcomed me ... I'm really appreciative for that."
"I like Coach Tuck," Jobe continued. "I like the coaches that I have right now. They really be helping me a lot and I'm glad I'm here. I love to be a Spartan Dawg."
Jobe then did the Spartan "chop" for the media assembled around him, flashing a wide, bright smile.
It's quite clear that Jobe is excited for the actual football games to start - so he can get out there and start hittin'.
