Michigan State defensive lineman Bai Jobe almost ended up on the basketball court instead of the football field. If you haven't read his story, you really should catch up on that first: Bai Jobe began his football career later than most because basketball was his original passion.

"I was a hooper," Jobe told Spartans Illustrated on Monday. "(High school) sophomore year was my first year (of football) and I started in the middle of the season ... junior year I played the whole season."

When Jobe came to the United Stated at age 13, he did not speak any english. Now he is fluent in three languages and has also excelled in picking up the sport of football. If you want to know more about Jobe's background and history with his trainer, Sean Cooper - and believe me, you do - check out our interview with Cooper here.

Back to his interview this week.

"I enjoy hitting people, you feel me?" Jobe said with a smile in the media room in Spartan Stadium. "That's what Coach Tucker be sayin' all of the time, he be sayin' the name of the game is hit. You gotta know how to hit people."

During the middle of his media availability, it was mentioned to him that redshirt junior tight end Maliq Carr could teach him a few things on the basketball court. With another smile, Jobe yelled down the table to let Carr know they needed to go 1 on 1 on the basketball court.

Carr responded, "You can't mess with me!" which left Jobe in a fit of laughter.