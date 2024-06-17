Four-star LB Grant Beerman sees what MSU is building after official visit
Michigan State already has two linebackers committed in its 2025 recruiting class with in-state prospects Charles White and Dimari Malone, but has its sights set on adding Ohio four-star linebacker Grant Beerman as well.
Beerman was in East Lansing this past weekend to take an official visit to Michigan State.
The Lakota West High School star currently ranks as the No. 18 player in the state of Ohio and the No. 30 outside linebacker in the 2025 cycle. He is a top priority for head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi and the rest of the MSU staff.
Following his official visit to Michigan State, Beerman discussed the trip with Spartans Illustrated and provided an update on what is next in his recruiting process.
This was his third trip to campus and the official visit was eye-opening for Beerman and his family. It allowed him to learn a lot about the program, university, atmosphere in East Lansing and more. He was able to spend quality time with the coaches and several current Spartans, including sophomore linebacker Jordan Hall and true freshmen offensive linemen and twins Charlton and Mercer Luniewski.
"The visit was a great chance for me to come see parts of campus and the program that I hadn’t seen on previous trips up there," Beerman told Spartans Illustrated. "I was able to see the apartments where the players live, and spend some time with the strength and conditioning team, as well as watch some of the team in indy drills.
"My family and I had a great time with the families of the coaches, bowling on Friday and playing some miniature golf on Saturday. A highlight of the weekend was being able to spend time with Jordan Hall and the Luniewski twins, along with several other linebackers who took time to hang out with me and show me around. My favorite part was getting a feel for the culture in the locker room, and spending time with the players throughout the weekend."
