Michigan State already has two linebackers committed in its 2025 recruiting class with in-state prospects Charles White and Dimari Malone, but has its sights set on adding Ohio four-star linebacker Grant Beerman as well.

Beerman was in East Lansing this past weekend to take an official visit to Michigan State.

The Lakota West High School star currently ranks as the No. 18 player in the state of Ohio and the No. 30 outside linebacker in the 2025 cycle. He is a top priority for head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi and the rest of the MSU staff.

Following his official visit to Michigan State, Beerman discussed the trip with Spartans Illustrated and provided an update on what is next in his recruiting process.