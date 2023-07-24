For today, I will focus exclusively on what it says about the Michigan State Spartans . We will take a close look at the Spartans' schedule from three different points of view.

With that foundation in place, it is now time to shift focus to the 2023 season. I have now inputted the data from the preseason rankings and completed 100,000 simulations of the upcoming season. I will soon go through the full details of what I learned from these simulations.

The best place to start this analysis is with the inputs to the simulation. Each year there are two main parameters needed as inputs: schedule and relative team strengths. Figure 1 below summarizes this information for Michigan State and the Spartans' opponents in 2023.

The bars give the preseason ranking for each team from four publications that were available this summer: Phil Steele, Athon Sports, Lindy's Sports and ESPN's Football Power Index. The final labeled bar in each cluster is the consensus average of the four rankings. This is the number that I use as the basis for my full-season simulation.

The Spartans' preseason ranking has a fair amount of variance this year. ESPN's FPI is the most optimistic, ranking Michigan State as the No. 31 team in the nation, while Phil Steele puts the Spartans down at No. 66. Athlon (No. 52) and Lindys (No. 44) are in the middle. As a result, I have assigned Michigan State with a consensus ranking of No. 48.

I should note the loss of quarterback Payton Thorne and wide receiver Keon Coleman in the spring is a likely source of some of the spread in this data. Phil Steele does account for these departures, but it is not clear if the other services do or do not. For this reason, it is possible that my consensus ranking of Michigan State is slightly higher than it should be.

As for Michigan State's opponents in 2023, Figure 1 starts to show why the Spartans are considered to have one of the toughest schedules in the nation. Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State are all consensus top-10 opponents, and Washington is also ranked in the top-10 by two of the four publications.

Iowa is projected to be a solid top-25 team this year, and Michigan State travels to Iowa City this year, which will be a challenge. After that, Minnesota, Maryland and Nebraska are all ranked somewhere in the 30s to the 50s. These teams are all in a similar tier to the Spartans.

Finally, Michigan State faces four teams that enter the season below Michigan State in the rankings: Rutgers, Indiana and Central Michigan are three of those four teams. The fourth team is the FCS-level Richmond Spiders. Data is harder to come by for FCS team in the preseason, but it is safe to assume that the Spiders are no better than the three lower tier teams mentioned above.