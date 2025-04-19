2028 ATH Phoenix Evans' Midwest Tour: Michigan State/Michigan/Notre Dame

Rising 2028 New Jersey athlete Phoenix Evans embarked on a Midwest swing to Michigan State and Michigan on his birthday on Tuesday. He then traveled to Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Evans was also planning to take a trip to Northwestern on Wednesday, but he was unable to make it to Evanston.

The Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, New Jersey) standout enjoyed his trips to the states of Michigan and Indiana and spoke with Rivals.com to recap each visit.

He started the tour in East Lansing to check out the Spartans, before heading to Ann Arbor to briefly to get a closer look at the Wolverines.