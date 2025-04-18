2027 Mount Carmel SAF Tavares Harrington talks Michigan State visit, offer

Tavares Harrington is an exciting 6-foot-3, 175-pound 2027 three-star safety of Mount Carmel High School in Chicago. He tendered an offer from Michigan State after he watched the Spartans practice and got a closer look at the program on April 15.

Head coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans now join several Power Four programs in Harrington's recruitment, including Alabama, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Wisconsin.

He talked about his experience at Michigan State in an exclusive interview with Spartans Illustrated. Here is everything he had to say:

“The practice was great," Harrington said. "It was (high) energy. I toured the campus and got to watch some film with the coaches. It was a great environment."