Jonathan Smith talks improvements in spring practice and transfer portal

With Michigan State football two weeks into spring practice, head coach Jonathan Smith spoke earlier this week about the work the team has gone through and the possibility of adding new transfers before the portal closes on April 25.
Through spring practice, MSU has seen many improvements from last season. One of those has been in man-to-man coverage and the line of scrimmage.
“We’ve taken a step there in regards to man-to-man, keeping hands on and a limited amount of separation," Smith said. "We’ve liked the progress we’ve made in that area. I think offensively, the line of scrimmage has been more physical.”
Smith believes that the addition of former Oregon State tight ends coach Jon Boyer as the new quarterbacks coach for MSU has helped Aidan Chiles grow and become more mature under center.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, hockey, and recruiting coverage, not to mention our non-revenue sports coverage and subscriber exclusive forum. Sign up with Spartans Illustrated now!
“I think the addition of Jon Boyer has helped his game in some details and drilling down on some of his technique," Smith said, "I think he’s getting pushed."
After a 5-7 record in his debut season in East Lansing, Smith feels more confident and comfortable. He and the staff feel confident of improvement from the 5-7 record last year after having a full calendar year at MSU to instill culture and better learn their roster pieces.
“I definitely feel more comfortable, just confident in knowing the roster so much better," Smtih said. "You get the full calendar year of these guys. I feel way better that we’re in a much better place in year two than year one. A lot of it is the way we’re practicing, culture, expectations, all of that’s been established. I think we’ve made some real strides from year one to year two."
Struggles in the red zone were a crucial part of why the Spartans fell short of a bowl game and weren’t able to compete in ranked matchups. Turnovers were also an issue for MSU in 2024. Smith wants to see that improve leading into this season.
“I think about us offensively coming off of last year, and opportunities we didn’t score as many touchdowns as we wanted to," Smith lamented. "That has taken a step this spring. Our ball security and keeping the thing locked up, we have to take a step there."