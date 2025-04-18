Jonathan Smith talks improvements in spring practice and transfer portal

Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith talks the media on the first national signing day for college football recruits Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

With Michigan State football two weeks into spring practice, head coach Jonathan Smith spoke earlier this week about the work the team has gone through and the possibility of adding new transfers before the portal closes on April 25. Through spring practice, MSU has seen many improvements from last season. One of those has been in man-to-man coverage and the line of scrimmage. “We’ve taken a step there in regards to man-to-man, keeping hands on and a limited amount of separation," Smith said. "We’ve liked the progress we’ve made in that area. I think offensively, the line of scrimmage has been more physical.” Smith believes that the addition of former Oregon State tight ends coach Jon Boyer as the new quarterbacks coach for MSU has helped Aidan Chiles grow and become more mature under center.

“I think the addition of Jon Boyer has helped his game in some details and drilling down on some of his technique," Smith said, "I think he’s getting pushed."