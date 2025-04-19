Joshua Eaton wants to prove something in his lone season at Michigan State

Sixth-year cornerback Joshua Eaton has taken a long route to Michigan State. The former four-star recruit began his career with the Oklahoma Sooners before transferring down to the Sun Belt and Texas State.

Now, on his last year of eligibility, Eaton has made it back to a power conference program — this time being in the Big Ten with MSU.

“I was looking for an opportunity to display my talents on a bigger level for my senior season, and I felt like Michigan State was the place for me when I went through the (transfer portal) recruiting process,” Eaton said Thursday.

Spring time has been different for Eaton: new school, new coaching staff and — for probably the worse — different weather.

“Being up north, it's been a hassle,” the Houston, Texas native said. “I had to adapt to the snow every day — the first two to three months, you know, we had a lot of snow. Everybody's been very welcoming, though. Everybody's been taking me under their wings. Any questions, anything I have, helping to get around, this place is very loving and caring.”

Coming out of the transfer portal, there had to have been a reason for Eaton to willingly sacrifice the warmer weather of Oklahoma or Texas.

“Coach Blue Adams (with the secondary), Coach (Jonathan) Smith (as head coach), those guys were straightforward to me,” Eaton said about why he chose Michigan State, “They had a couple of older guys in the room this past season that dispersed after the season and they were looking for a guy to come in to play right now to fill that gap and I felt like I was the best person for that this spring.”

It makes sense as to why MSU’s staff wanted Eaton — while at Texas State last year, according to Pro Football Focus, he only allowed 15 catches on 36 targets for 226 yards and one touchdown.