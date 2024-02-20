What a difference a few weeks can make. On Jan. 13, the Michigan State men's basketball team appeared to be dead in the water. The Spartans has just returned home following back-to-back losses at Northwestern and at Illinois. Michigan State had a record of just 9-7 overall and 1-4 in conference play.

Certain corners of the MSU fan base were ready to declare there was no chance that the NCAA Tournament streak would continue. All hope, it seemed, was lost. Despite the presence of a Hall-of-Fame head coach on the bench, an easier schedule to close the season, and a mountain of data suggesting the team was better than the record indicated, fans were starting to panic.

Fast forward to the waning days of February, and the situation looks much different. The Spartans have won eight of the last 10 games, including three wins on the road. Michigan State has moved from the bottom of the Big Ten standings and into a tie for third place. A 26th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance is now virtually assured.

With just three weeks remaining in the conference regular season, let's take a close look at where Michigan State stands and what comes next. As always, check out the odds and stats tracker for a full rundown of all the data that will be referenced below.