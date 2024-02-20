Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago basketball Edit

Dr. Green and White Basketball Odds Update: Chances Are

Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett (4) in the second half at Crisler Center.
Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett (4) in the second half at Crisler Center. (Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)
Paul Fanson • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
@PaulFanson
I am a 1998 graduate of MSU in Chemical Engineer and I earned a Ph.D. from Purdue in 2002. In my day job I work on advanced automotive technology, but I enjoy writing about sports analytics.

What a difference a few weeks can make. On Jan. 13, the Michigan State men's basketball team appeared to be dead in the water. The Spartans has just returned home following back-to-back losses at Northwestern and at Illinois. Michigan State had a record of just 9-7 overall and 1-4 in conference play.

Certain corners of the MSU fan base were ready to declare there was no chance that the NCAA Tournament streak would continue. All hope, it seemed, was lost. Despite the presence of a Hall-of-Fame head coach on the bench, an easier schedule to close the season, and a mountain of data suggesting the team was better than the record indicated, fans were starting to panic.

Fast forward to the waning days of February, and the situation looks much different. The Spartans have won eight of the last 10 games, including three wins on the road. Michigan State has moved from the bottom of the Big Ten standings and into a tie for third place. A 26th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance is now virtually assured.

With just three weeks remaining in the conference regular season, let's take a close look at where Michigan State stands and what comes next. As always, check out the odds and stats tracker for a full rundown of all the data that will be referenced below.

The State of the Big Ten Race

Table 1 below gives the updated enhanced Big Ten standings

Table 1: Enhanced Big Ten standings as of Feb. 20, 2024.
Table 1: Enhanced Big Ten standings as of Feb. 20, 2024.

The most notable updates in Table 1 are that Michigan State is up to +2 in the plus/minus rating and up to -1.04 in luck. Only Purdue and Illinois have a higher plus/minus and the Spartans' luck has improved from a low of -1.80 a few weeks ago. While Michigan State's luck is on the rise, these data suggest that the Spartans should be 10-5 instead of 9-6.

Table 2 below gives the updated Big Ten win matrix.

Table 2: Updated Big Ten expected wins and win distribution matrix as of Feb. 20, 2024.
Table 2: Updated Big Ten expected wins and win distribution matrix as of Feb. 20, 2024.

Figure 1 below gives a more visual representation of the Spartans' win distribution.

Figure 1: Regular season Big Ten win probability distribution for Michigan State as of Feb. 20, 2024.
Figure 1: Regular season Big Ten win probability distribution for Michigan State as of Feb. 20, 2024.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement