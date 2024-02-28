A little over a week ago, I was seriously considering the odds that Michigan State could still sneak into the Big Ten race and a top-four seed in both the Big Ten and NCAA Tournament if a few things broke just right. The Spartans were cooking and riding a high. A typical late-February and March Tom Izzo run seemed imminent.

Then, the loss to Iowa happened. That put a large dent in the confidence of Spartan fans, but I was confident that the team would bounce back with a strong effort against Ohio State. But, the exact opposite happened.

Instead of sitting alone in third place with a solid shot at a Big Ten Tournament double bye, the Spartans have dropped to sixth place and are in danger of dropping even farther. Instead of things breaking just right, they have broken extremely bad.

What went wrong and what comes next? Once again, let's dig into the numbers to find out. As always, check out the Michigan State men's basketball Odds and Stats Tracker fot the full set of data that will be discussed below.