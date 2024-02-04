Throughout the Big Ten men's basketball season, I have conducted an analysis on the results of a series of simulations that provide various odds regarding the trajectory of the Michigan State men's basketball season and the Big Ten race as a whole for the 2023-2024 campaign.

In addition, I have provided additional analysis of Michigan State and the Big Ten race using Kenpom efficiency data compared to historical data and the set of statistics known as the "four factors of basketball success."

As the season goes on, the data changes almost daily. This post is meant to be a one-stop shop for the most updated data on the Big Ten race. In addition, this post will contain an explanation of how to read each table or figure. Analysis of the data will be done elsewhere. This post contains "just the facts."

Last Update: Feb. 4, 2024

Percentage of Big Ten games completed: 53.6%