At the beginning of the Big Ten men's basketball regular season, there were a total of 140 games on the schedule. Simple math tells us that there were 1x10^42 (or one "tredecillion") different ways in which the full season could play out. That is approximately the number of water molecules in all of the oceans on earth.

That astronomically large number of scenarios could have resulted in any one of 87 billion different brackets for the Big Ten Tournament.

As of Tuesday morning, 129 of those 140 games are in the books, leaving just 11 Big Ten games in the regular season. This still leaves 2,048 different scenarios and 966 possible unique Big Ten Tournament brackets that could occur.

In today's update, let's explore the remaining possible Big Ten Tournament scenarios that are still on the table for the Michigan State Spartans (9-9 in conference play) following Saturday night's loss at Purdue. As always, the full set of data related to the Big Ten race and Big Ten Tournament can be found in the odds and data tracker.