Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week 13: Half-and-Half

Following Michigan State's 24-17 win over Purdue on Friday night, head Coach Jonathan Smith referred to the game as "a tale of two halves." The fans who brewed an extra cup of coffee and stayed up late to watch the end of the game can certainly confirm that this was far from a scalding hot take.

In the first half against Purdue, Michigan State scored on all four drives and amassed 24 points on 220 yards of offense. Meanwhile, the defense gave up just three points and 134 yards.

But in the second half, the defense surrendered 14 points and 204 yards while the offense was forced to punt on five consecutive drive, the longest of which gained just 18 yards.

In many ways, the Purdue game was a microcosm of the season as a whole. Half of the time, the Spartans look pretty good. In fact, they look like a competitive Big Ten team with significantly improved coaching and schemes.

Examples include the wins against Iowa, at Maryland, and large portions of the games against Boston College, Michigan, the first half against Purdue, and even the early parts of the games against Ohio State and Indiana. The Spartans' performance in these parts of the season give fans hope of a better football future.

But the other half of the time, Michigan State looks suspiciously mediocre. The performance is reminiscent of the late Mark Dantonio era and the non-Kenneth-Walker portion of the Mel Tucker era. The performances in games against Florida Atlantic, Oregon, Illinois, and the later stages of the Purdue, Ohio State, and Indiana contests ring a bell here.

Now, despite already objectively overachieving in year one, half the fanbase seems to be freaking out. OK, that is an exaggeration. But, it is safe to say that a lot of Spartan fans are frustrated by the inconsistency, even if it is is understandable based on the unusual number of injuries, especially in the secondary and on the offensive line.

In any event, the regular season now comes down to just one game. If the Spartans can string together two good halves, there is a very good chance that Michigan State will send the seniors out with a win and in the process earn a valuable bowl bid. A victory next week would taste like sweet cream.

But if the inconsistency continues, Saturday could be the final game of the season for the Green and White. Despite the meager expectations coming into the season, a loss would certainly leave a sour taste in everyone's mouth and leave some fans crying over spilt milk.