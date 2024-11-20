Dr. Green and White Bad Betting Advice, Week 13: Full Steam Ahead

Back in the '60s, the 1860s that is, there was a certain leader of men named David Farragut. He was a coach of sorts. OK, technically he was an admiral, but at the time his team was facing a major challenge.

Farragut was attempting to capture the port of Mobile, Alabama during the during the U.S. Civil War, and he had a problem. The Confederacy had placed naval mines (referred to as "torpedoes") and Farragut had sustained several loses as his Navy attempted to enter the bay.

But Farragut was a bold man, and despite the adversity, he gave a clear order to his crew: "Damn the torpedoes. Full speed ahead!" His team pressed on and eventually won battle. Farragut's victory allowed the Union to complete a blockade on the Gulf of Mexico, a key step for the Union to defeat the Confederacy.

While the stakes are certainly much lower, Michigan State football head coach Jonathan Smith may find himself in a similar position. After a strong start to the season, the Spartans have lost six of their last seven games, including three in a row . Smith's crew is battered and bruised, and some fans are a bit steamed about the results of the season so far. Some of that frustration has started to boil over on social media over the weekend.

In my opinion, Smith needs to take a bit of advice from Admiral Farragut. Ignore the noise, stay the course, and press on with boldness and confidence. The battle is not yet lost. For his regime, it is still just the beginning.

Up next on the Spartans' schedule are the Purdue Boilermakers, who are coming into town more ice cold than Michigan State. If the Spartans can pick up on win on Friday night, they have the chance to pick up some steam as they head to the post-Thanksgiving season finale against Rutgers.

If the Spartans can win two games in a row, they will be rewarded with the program's first bowl game since 2021. Some fans may have a lukewarm reaction to playing in a lower tier bowl game, possibly in Detroit against a MAC opponent, but the extra practices and positive momentum would be a major victory for the Green and White.