Derrick Harmon -- a standout defensive tackle for Michigan State -- is having an impressive season as a redshirt sophomore, accumulating 1.5 sacks and 27 tackles thus far. His heightened performance is evident in his consistent presence every game as a rotational piece.

As a key contributor for the Spartan defense, which currently sits at no. 42 nationally in terms of rushing defense, Harmon serves as a beacon of hope in an otherwise lackluster season. His continued role will be a driving force for the Spartans defensive presence moving forward.

The Detroit native and Loyola High School graduate held offers from schools such as Central Michigan, Ole Miss, Purdue, and Memphis, among others, but ultimately chose the Spartans.

MSU's win versus Nebraska last weekend marked its first victory since a Week Two matchup vs. Richmond, and the morale in the locker room was obviously much higher. The team needed it to say the least. Harmon, when asked about what a win after a series of losses did for the Spartans, described it as “a good feeling.”

“We’ve seen guys coming in on Monday, smiling," Harmon said. "The past six weeks, guys haven’t been coming in happy, but it’s a good feeling to have that winning feeling.”

Harmon went on to describe the victory over UNL as a "good win for the program.”

Looking ahead from last week, though, everybody knows that this week’s matchup vs. Ohio State will be nothing short of a challenge. The No. 1 ranked Buckeyes are viewed as a better team so far this year than they were last year, and the 2022 version of OSU bullied the Spartans in a lopsided 49-20 victory in East Lansing.

MSU has an opportunity to get another victory and start a win streak in Big Ten play, but it will be no easy task. When Harmon was asked what needs to be done to pull off a monumental upset, he says the team needs to “play the same ball we played last week.”

“That’s all we’ve gotta do,” Harmon stated. “Do the same thing we did last week, play together, consistently, and keep doing it as consistently as we can. Nothing changes this week just because we’re playing the number one team in college football.”