Chad Wilt talks MSU's competition and development at EDGE, kicker in spring

Michigan State ’s second-year co-special teams coordinator/rush ends coach Chad Wilt will have his work cut out this upcoming fall replacing some key pieces from last season. Wilt has the task of coaching two very different units, but the approach for preparing both remains consistent.

On defense, the Spartans' struggles to create pressure once conference season began were well documented. The team ranked 16th in the new 18-member Big Ten in sacks, though MSU was more near the middle of the conference in tackles for loss and total defense. Overall, the unit played well at times but struggled in getting to the quarterback - something Wilt is looking to improve upon in 2025.

“We’re certainly seeing a lot of young guys working to build in and develop, you know, we've got a couple new faces,” Wilt said about the rush ends room this year. “Really pleased with those guys and their progress this spring.”

Wilt returns some talented players, but also will be welcoming some new faces that should create some healthy competition. The depth chart at the top appears to be mostly unknown, which Wilt sees as a positive in how the unit has competed this spring.

“We don't have a clear-cut starter, right? But also for them, they're going against our (first-team) tackles,” Wilt said. “So that they're all getting reps and evaluated, but developed going against the best offensive linemen we have in our program.”

With Anthony Jones entering the spring transfer portal on Wednesday, the Spartans could possibly only be returning one player at the position with moderate experience from last year's team in Jalen Thompson. Thompson worked as a rush end in the spring of 2024, and mentioned that he has been practicing at multiple positions (including rush end) this spring as well, but played primarily as a traditional defensive end last fall. Thompson started all 12 games in 2024, tallying 17 tackles with two tackles for loss and one pass break-up. Tyler Gillison returns from injury after missing all of 2024 and will be in the mix as well.

Transfers Anelu Lafaele and David Santiago both should be heavily competitive in the battle for a starting role as well. Lafaele redshirted last season at Wisconsin, but was one of the top overall players in Hawaii in the class of 2024 and brings a "juice" at the edge rusher positions Wilt enjoys.

“You saw some real edge, dynamic ability (with Lafaele),” Wilt said. “As we looked at him, both from the high school, and some of the stuff he had there, he could really raise the pass rush level of the room, which is something we know we've got to do better.”

It seems that Wilt has been especially impressed with Santiago this spring. The transfer arrived in East Lansing from Air Force, where he led the team in sacks (3.5) and finished with a strong end to the season, recording 4.5 tackles for loss and and 3.5 sacks of his sacks in four of the last five games.

“He's smart, he's tough, he's reliable, dependable," Wilt praised of Santiago. "He played 500 snaps of Division One football last year. The other thing is, he doesn't make many mistakes twice … really like his approach and his demeanor.”

With Jones’ possible departure, head coach Jonathan Smith and company will likely need to grab another player from the transfer portal to supplement and add some depth at the rush end spot. The Spartans are targeting the position during the spring window. It will be something to watch to see who MSU adds and who separates themselves at the position going into the fall.