With Michigan State's first game of 2023 — a 31-7 victory against Central Michigan — in the books, it is again time to go back and reexamine the contest, but from a scheme perspective.

Offensively, I thought the game was fairly standard fare for offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson. In 2021 I jokingly referred to his offense as an amalgamation of "inside zone, outside zone and shot plays." I was being purposefully reductionist, but the overall sentiment remains true. While I would imagine many are pining to hear that quarterback Noah Kim's deep ball explosion toward the end of the first half was a result of some schematic revolution, it really wasn't.

The touchdown drive at the end of the first half was a result of an extremely well-placed ball on a fade route, and CMU's defensive backs self-destructing when the ball was in the air, showing their athletic limitations. The long catch and run by wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick was the result of a well-executed out-and-up (mixed with defensive secondary malfeasance). Wide receiver Tyrell Henry's one-handed catch was a tremendous individual effort on a slot fade component of a smash concept (fade inside a hitch), and tight end Maliq Carr's catch was a man-child running a corner route against a sophomore linebacker named Jordan Kwiatkowski from Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Johnson's offense is excellent at creating high-leverage plays, that tend to require superior talent or individual execution to succeed. In that way, many of the notable plays from this game are no different than plays drawn up last year. MSU will need similar individual execution to maintain this level of offensive success. However, MSU was not without plays of schematic interest as well.