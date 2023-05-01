Two Michigan State players, punter Bryce Baringer and cornerback Ameer Speed , heard their names called in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft Saturday and learned they would continue as teammates with the New England Patriots . The pair were the second and third Spartans selected in the draft respectively after wider Receiver Jayden Reed was selected Friday in the second round, and they would be the last Spartans selected in the 2023 draft as well.

Baringer is the reigning Big Ten Punter of the Year and a 2022 consensus First-Team All-American. He became the first Spartan punter to be drafted in the NFL Draft since Brandon Fields in 2007. Yet, he didn't start punting until his junior year of high school and started his college punting career as a walk-on at Illinois in the fall of 2017.

Baringer realized he didn't want to be there after his first semester and transferred to Michigan State where he participated in a few tryouts before being advised there wasn't a spot on the roster for him at the time. Baringer got the call that fall of 2018 after Jake Hartbarger went down with an injury at Arizona State and finished out the season before deciding to retire from the sport. Head coach Mark Dantonio managed to convincer Baringer to return just before his retirement and the rest is history so to speak.

"I'm very grateful, very thankful for for Mr. Kraft and and Coach Belichick bringing me in," Baringer said about his reaction to being drafted. "Definitely a lifelong memory for sure. It's been a lifelong dream to be able to play in the NFL and I'm just thankful that this organization ere able to to select me. I'm just so grateful and very excited."

Asked about the contact he had with the Patriots ahead of the draft, Baringer said that it was "just the normal kind during the Senior Bowl and then throughout the combine and into the post-combine time-frame along with some of the other clubs."

Baringer made history in more ways than one Saturday as the Patriots drafted both Baringer and Maryland Terrapins kicker Chad Ryland in the fourth round. The pair became just the second time two specialists were selected by a NFL franchise in the same draft since it was expanded to seven rounds in 1994 and the first since the Oakland Raiders did so in 2000.

"It feels awesome," Baringer said about being selected in the same draft as Ryland. "You know, Chad and I have known each other for a long time, back from his days at Eastern Michigan, then into the Big Ten with him at Maryland this year. We were teammates at the Senior Bowl. So that was really awesome just to kind of see him go and then to get the call. It will be fun to be with him."

A Patriots reporter also asked Baringer how he feels about kicking in cold weather and snowy games, apparently not familiar with some of the tape from Baringer's college career or Michigan and general Big Ten weather patterns late in a college season.

"Yeah, I feel good. You know, thankfully, just being from the Midwest and from Michigan, I've been able to have the chance to play in some some snow games. We did two years ago against Penn State and [I've] played in some windy games. So, you know hopefully I'll be able to bring that knowledge out to Foxborough."