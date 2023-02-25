The Michigan State men’s basketball team had a 13-point lead against Iowa, 91-78, with 1:34 to go. The Spartans were shooting well all game, especially from 3-point distance, and it looked like MSU was going to secure a huge Big Ten road win. Ultimately, that would not be the case.

Iowa hit a barrage of 3-pointers in the final 1:30 of regulation, including four in the final 32 seconds, to send the game into overtime at 101-101. Eventually, the Hawkeyes shocked the Spartans, winning by a final score of 112-106.

So what exactly happened in that final minute-and-a-half of regulation? Below is a breakdown of each possession from that point until the end of the second half (marked by time remaining).

-1:34: Michigan State forward Malik Hall makes two free throws, MSU leads 91-78

-1:30: Iowa guard Payton Sandfort makes 3-pointer, MSU leads 91-81

-1:27: Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard makes two free throws, MSU leads 93-81

-1:15 Iowa forward Kris Murray makes a second-chance layup and free throw, MSU leads 93-84

-1:06: Michigan State guard Jaden Akins makes two free throws, MSU leads 95-84

-0:55: Iowa’s Sandfort makes two free throws, MSU leads 95-86

-0:48: Michigan State’s Akins makes one of two free throws, MSU leads 96-86

-0:39: Iowa guard/forward Connor McCaffery makes a 3-pointer, MSU leads 96-89

-0:37: Michigan State’s Hall called for travel, turnover, MSU leads 96-89

-0:32: Iowa’s Murray makes a second-chance 3-pointer, MSU leads 96-92

-0:29: Michigan State’s Hoggard makes two free throws, MSU leads 98-92

-0:21: Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery makes a 3-pointer, MSU leads 98-95

-0:19: Michigan State’s Hoggard makes two free throws, MSU leads 100-95

-0:10: Iowa’s Connor McCaffery makes a 3-pointer, MSU leads 100-98

-0:10: Michigan State’s Hoggard makes one of two free throws, MSU leads 101-98

-0:03: Iowa’s Sandfort makes a 3-pointer, game tied 101-101

Iowa carried the momentum into overtime, and even though it seemed inconceivable just a few minutes prior, eventually won the game.

During that final 1:30 of regulation, Iowa had several different players make 3-point baskets: Payton Sandfort, Kris Murray, Connor McCaffery and Patrick McCaffery. It was an unbelievable display of late-game shooting with the pressure on.

According to kenpom.com, Michigan State had a 99.8% chance to win the game with about 90 seconds to play. While MSU deserves a lot of the blame, Iowa has to be given credit for the comeback and deserved the win. Outside of the unconscious 3-point shooting by Iowa, the Hawkeyes bothered the Spartans with a full-court press defense late in the game, got to the foul line, dominated on the offensive glass and limited turnovers throughout the game.