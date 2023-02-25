Michigan State hit the road to Iowa City to take on the Iowa. Both teams are situated in the middle of the pack of the Big Ten standings, so this was an important game for both squads. Unfortunately for Michigan State, and despite having a double-digit lead with less than two minutes to play in regulation, the Spartans shockingly lost to the Hawkeyes in overtime by a final score of 112-106. The Spartans opened the scoring with a jump shot by sophomore guard Jaden Akins, who was celebrating is 20th birthday on Saturday. Junior center Mady Sissoko also got on the board early for the Spartans with a dunk.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIHNsYW0gZnJvbSB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9NU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATVNV X0Jhc2tldGJhbGw8L2E+IGJpZyBndXkuIPCfkqUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL3hhV09jbm13MGMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS94YVdPY25tdzBj PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gTmV0d29yayAoQEJpZ1Rlbk5ldHdv cmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmlnVGVuTmV0d29y ay9zdGF0dXMvMTYyOTUyODQ2NjY4NDI2NDQ0OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

It was a high-scoring first five minutes by both teams. MSU started 5-for-7 from the field and the Hawkeyes started 6-for-10. Iowa junior forward Kris Murray had six of Iowa’s first 12 points. Giveaways were an issue early on for the Spartans. MSU had seven turnovers at the 12-minute mark in the first half. Six of those turnovers were in a five-minute span. Senior guard Tyson Walker had a turnover early on in the first half as Murray intercepted his pass. However, Walker tracked down Murray and stripped the ball from him, sending it out of bounds to prevent an easy bucket.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGxvb2tlZCBsaWtlIGFuIGVhc3kgYnVja2V0IGZvciBLcmlz IE11cnJheSwgdW50aWwgVHlzb24gV2Fsa2VyIHN0ZXBwZWQgaW4uIPCfmKQ8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1R5c29uV2Fsa2VyMTM/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFR5c29uV2Fsa2VyMTM8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATVNVX0Jhc2tldGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9rNnE1aUk2N1N2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vazZxNWlJ NjdTdjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBCaWdUZW5O ZXR3b3JrKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1Rlbk5l dHdvcmsvc3RhdHVzLzE2Mjk1MzE4NTQ2ODc4NjI3ODU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Iowa fed fifth-year forward Filip Rebraca in the post early on. Rebraca started 5-for-5 shooting as Iowa got out to a 21-18 lead with 9:50 to play in the opening half. Michigan State graduate senior forward Joey Hauser made his first shot almost 12 minutes into the first half, a 3-pointer from the top of key. MSU started to catch fire as the Spartans made four of their last five field goals heading into the under-eight-minute media timeout. Hauser stayed hot as he made two more 3-pointers, the second of which gave MSU a 34-31 lead. MSU started the game 4-for-5 from 3-point land. Akins tied the game at 42 with a 3-pointer for the Spartans in their final possession of the half. The 42 points were the most in a first half for the Spartans this season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0JiMzOTtzIGNhc2guIPCfkrDigIo8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0phZGVuQWtpbnMzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBKYWRlbkFraW5zMzwvYT4gbmFpbHMgdGhlIDMgdG8gdGllIHRoZSBnYW1l IGF0IGhhbGYuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Jh c2tldGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1TVV9CYXNrZXRiYWxs PC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQjFHTUJCYWxs P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCMUdNQkJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8xQXJLT3ZydHFnIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMUFy S092cnRxZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBCaWdU ZW5OZXR3b3JrKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1Rl bk5ldHdvcmsvc3RhdHVzLzE2Mjk1NDI4NDEyNTU5NjA1Nzg/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

MSU had two players in double-digits at halftime: Hauser (11 points) and Walker (10 points). Akins wasn’t far behind as he totaled eight points in the opening 20 minutes. The Spartans shot very well from beyond the arc in the first half (6-for-8, 75%), but they struggled in the turnover department. Michigan State had nine turnovers compared to Iowa’s three at halftime. Iowa had 12 points off the MSU turnovers. MSU’s shooting kept the Green and White in the game. The Spartans took seven less shots than Iowa did in the opening half. Michigan State continued shooting well in the second half. The Spartans started the second half 1-for-3 from the field, but then made five-straight field goals heading into the under-16-minute media timeout. Akins and Walker both made 3-pointers as MSU took a 58-52 lead. Freshman center Carson Cooper checked into the game for the first time after his low ankle sprain at the 12:20 mark of the second half after Sissoko picked up his third foul. Leading into the next media timeout, Iowa made three-straight field goals and MSU made seven of its last eight field goals. Both teams were scoring at ease. Walker continued shooting well as he made a jumper from the corner with a defender in his face as the shot clock winded down.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdXN0IGluIHRpbWUuIPCfkYw8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1R5c29uV2Fsa2VyMTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFR5 c29uV2Fsa2VyMTM8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9NU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATVNVX0Jh c2tldGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8wOE5ENGJuczZy Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMDhORDRibnM2cjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBC aWcgVGVuIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBCaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmsvc3RhdHVzLzE2Mjk1NDk2 NzI3MjAzOTYyODg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjUs IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Walker hit a 3-pointer to silence a raucous Hakweye crowd after Iowa sophomore guard Payton Sandfort drilled a deep 3-pointer almost from the midcourt logo. That basket by Walker gave him 20 points for the game at that point. MSU was 10-for-12 shooting from beyond the arc at the under-eight-minute media timeout, a blazing 83.3%. The Spartans had the lead 71-66. The Spartans never cooled down shooting. Hauser nailed a 3-pointer from the corner and Walker won a one-on-one battle as the shot clock was ticking down to extend MSU’s lead to 82-72 with 3:48 to play.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgM++4j+KDo3Mga2VlcCBmYWxsaW5nIGZvciA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9CYXNrZXRiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbDwvYT7inZUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL0UydER4VmNzR0ciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FMnREeFZj c0dHPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gTmV0d29yayAoQEJpZ1Rlbk5l dHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmlnVGVuTmV0 d29yay9zdGF0dXMvMTYyOTU1MzU2MjQ1OTE3Njk2MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

MSU hit its new season-high for scoring as senior forward Malik Hall hit a pair of free throws to give the Spartans 91 points with 1:34 remaining in regulation. The Spartans did a much better job of protecting the basketball in the second half. They had nine turnovers in the first half and had just five in the second half. Iowa was down as much as 13 points with 1:34 left to play in the second half (91-78). With a combination of fouling and red-hot shooting from beyond the arc, Iowa made its way back into the game. It got down to one possession after redshirt junior forward Patrick McCaffery nailed a 3-pointer. Junior guard A.J. Hoggard hit both ensuing free throws, but graduate senior Connor McCaffery drained another 3-pointer in traffic to make it a 100-98 game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJlIGNvbWVzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v SW93YUhvb3BzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBJb3dhSG9vcHM8L2E+ 4p2X8J+YpCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSDJMNnhhdlpLeSI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0gyTDZ4YXZaS3k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRl biBOZXR3b3JrIChAQmlnVGVuTmV0d29yaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrL3N0YXR1cy8xNjI5NTYxMTc4NzE5 NjYyMDgwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDI1LCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Hoggard hit the front end of a pair of free throws, but missed the second. Iowa marched down the court and Sandfort hit a 3-pointer with three seconds to go. Hoggard missed a buzzer beater from half court and the game was sent into overtime, against all odds, at 101-101. Iowa made six 3-pointers in the final 1:30 of regulation, including four in the final 32 seconds.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XRSYjMzk7UkUgR09JTkcgVE8gT1ZFUlRJTUXigLzvuI8gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0JDZ21PM29SOWQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9C Q2dtTzNvUjlkPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gTmV0d29yayAoQEJp Z1Rlbk5ldHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmln VGVuTmV0d29yay9zdGF0dXMvMTYyOTU2MTYxODUyMTc5MjUxMz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Iowa retook the lead in overtime with a pair of free throws from Murray, but Akins responded with a jumper to tie the game at 103. MSU cooled off in overtime. The Spartans started 1-for-4 shooting. Akins forced a pass to Walker, which was stolen away, and Iowa converted on a put-back by junior guard Tony Perkins to make the score 108-103 in favor of the Hawkeyes.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UT05ZLiBQRVJLSU5TIOKAvO+4jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vU2F1Y3lfX19UP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTYXVj eV9fX1Q8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dh SG9vcHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QElvd2FIb29wczwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0k5TXVQc1VteXciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9JOU11UHNVbXl3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gTmV0d29yayAo QEJpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QmlnVGVuTmV0d29yay9zdGF0dXMvMTYyOTU2Mzg3MzY5ODQxODY5MD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Perkins had another put-back basket with under one minute to play to make it a two-possession game. Perkins hit two free throws to ice the game. Iowa dribbled out the clock to seal the come from behind victory.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JT1dBIENPTUVTIEJBQ0sgQU5EIFdJTlMgSVQgSU4gT1Qg4oC877iP PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhSG9vcHM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QElvd2FIb29wczwvYT4gd2FzIGRvd24gMTIgd2l0 aCB0d28gbWludXRlcyBsZWZ0IGFuZCBjb21lcyBiYWNrIHRvIGJlYXQgdGhl IFNwYXJ0YW5zIGluIG92ZXJ0aW1lLiDwn5ikIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9Wd1BQMXAycmsyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVndQUDFwMnJrMjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBCaWdUZW5OZXR3b3Jr KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmsv c3RhdHVzLzE2Mjk1NjYxMzg4OTkyMTQzMzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

The Spartans, despite being up 91-78, collapsed in Iowa City and lost 112-106 in overtime. Walker led all scorers with a season-high31 points. Akins followed him up with a career-high 21 points. MSU shot 59% from the field and 73% from 3-point land, both of which were season-highs. MSU also shot 86% from the charity stripe. The Spartans were out-rebounded by Iowa 34-30. MSU falls to 17-11 and 9-8 in Big Ten play. Iowa improves to 18-11 and 10-8 in the Big Ten. The Spartans are now tied for eighth in the Big Ten standings with Rutgers. Michigan State’s next game will be on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Nebraska. That game will tip off at 9 p.m. Eastern Time and will air on Big Ten Network.