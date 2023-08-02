The Michigan State football program is back in action. The Spartans reported to 2023 fall camp on Wednesday, with the team's first practice set to begin on Thursday.

There are many questions Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker needs to answer in 2023. The Spartans will have a new starting quarterback after two-year starter Payton Thorne transferred to Auburn, but there are many other positions where MSU will need to see players take a step forward to have a successful campaign.

Last week at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Tucker was adamant that the roster's depth has greatly improved, and he believes that MSU has its most talented overall team yet.

"We have competition at every single position, and probably no doubt the most talent that we've had top to bottom on our roster," Tucker said.

Later at the Big Ten Media Days event, Tucker went into detail about nearly very position on the team in a 45-minute podium session. While he seems to be optimistic about his team, expectations for the Spartans are low from a national perspective.

"Obviously the goal is to win every game. I don't know why we should apologize for that being the goal," Tucker said. It's everybody else's goal, why can't it be ours?"

Tucker doesn't care about expectations from the national media or anybody outside of the building, though. There is a standard he has set, and the Spartans will always operate with that in mind.

"Anyone that knows me knows that I have a high expectation for the program," Tucker said. "It was that way when I walked in the door. I came in talking about competing for championships, going out and recruiting nationally, going out and getting the best players, competing for the best players and signing the best players. I don't think anybody thought that was (actually) gonna happen, and it's happening.

"No one has a higher expectation than me, and that's communicated to our coaching staff and our team. So what anybody say outside of our program is really irrelevant for me and the staff, but it can affect some (younger) guys who really don't have the experience or understand how to handle it."

Michigan State dealt with an extreme amount of injuries in 2022, having to use 27 different starters on defense, and 43 starters total (fifth-most in FBS, according to Tucker).

Tucker has put an increased emphasis on keeping his guys healthy by modifying practices, limiting hit and not taking guys to the ground, which he says is an NFL-like approach. Better health in 2023 is the goal, and will be a critical part of MSU's endeavors this season.

Outside of staying healthy, there are many positional battles, questions to be answered and storylines to watch as Michigan State opens fall camp. Here are six things to watch out for as camp gets underway.