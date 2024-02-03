It was a special moment for 2026 in-state running back Kory Amachree on Friday.

Michigan State hosted the legacy prospect for an unofficial visit, and Amachree left campus with a scholarship offer. While the Spartans will be hosting many prospects for junior day on Saturday, Amachree was able to spend quality time with the coaches on Friday.

Of course, Amachree is plenty familiar with Michigan State. He lives just a few miles away from campus in Haslett. His father, Opuene Amachree, played for MSU under head coach George Perles in the 1990s.

Now, the younger Amachree has an opportunity to blaze his own path. While it is early in his recruitment, he has already gotten plenty of attention from colleges, and more schools will likely continue to get involved.

While his scholarship offers count has already reached double-digits, the hometown offer stands out to Kory. He spoke with Spartans Illustrated to detail his visit and give his reaction to the Michigan State offer.