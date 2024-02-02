Michigan State football set to host large list of prospects for Junior Day
Seth Berry and Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Spartans Illustrated
Michigan State football is set to host nearly 50 prospects, if not more, for its Junior Day event this Saturday, Feb. 3.
For many recruits, this will be their first opportunity to connect in-person and on campus with the new MSU coaching staff — led by head coach Jonathan Smith — in their recruiting process, making this an important weekend for the Spartans and their overall recruiting efforts.
Let's take a look at the list of visitors:
Class of 2025:
Starting off with a Feb. 2 visitor, Amarchree is expected to be on campus Friday and then will head to Purdue on Saturday.
The Haslett, Michigan native has nearly a dozen scholarship offers, including picking one up from Wisconsin on Thursday. The Spartans have not offered yet but it wouldn't be surprising to see him walk away with one on Friday.
His father, Opuene Amachree, is a former Spartan running back.
