2025 three-star DB Evan Young details commitment to Michigan State

Michigan State has added a commitment to its 2025 class in three-star defensive back Evan Young. Young was in East Lansing for an official visit over the weekend. After reflecting on the trip, Young knew he was ready to become a Spartan. He is excited to learn under head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, secondary coach Blue Adams and the rest of the MSU staff. "The coaching staff is incredible," Young told Spartans Illustrated. "I know it’s their first year and there’s big things coming in the future for Michigan State. The resources are phenomenal, it’s almost impossible to fail."

Young's commitment comes shortly after Spartans Illustrated confirmed the departure of MSU cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin on Monday. Martin is excepted to take an assistant coaching job at UCLA. Following the news of Martin leaving the program, class of 2025 four-star cornerback LaRue Zamorano III decommitted from the Spartans. For Young, however, his decision doesn't change despite Martin moving on. He wants to play his college football in mid-Michigan. "I've been thinking on this since I got the (Michigan State) offer," Young explained. "I'm locked in (with MSU)!" At 6-foot and 180 pounds, Young describes himself as a "physical DB," and he loves to hit. Michigan State wasn't the only program after Young. He received scholarship offers from Louisiana, North Texas, Prairie View A&M, Texas State, UTEP, UTSA and Wyoming.