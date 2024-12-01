Advertisement
Published Dec 1, 2024
2025 three-star safety Evan Young recaps Michigan State official visit
Ryan O'Bleness  •  Spartans Illustrated
Managing Editor
Michigan State hosted newly-minted three-star defensive back Evan Young for an official visit this weekend.

Young, who currently attends Lufkin High School in Texas, made his debut trip to East Lansing, Michigan. He arrived on Friday with his parents and siblings.

As the Early Signing Period for the 2025 class quickly approaches, opening on Dec. 4, Young will be making his commitment decision soon and signing with his program of choice.

He spoke to Spartans Illustrated to detail the official visit to Michigan State and provide an update on where things currently stand in his recruitment.

While Young was able to watch MSU's game versus Rutgers and get a close look at the facilities and campus, the thing that stood out the most to the young safety was his conversations with MSU director of player engagement Kurt Richardson.

"My favorite part was talking to Coach Kurt, learning about the financial part of the game of football and how you can be financially set before you graduate," Young said.

