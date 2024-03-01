2025 DL Floyd Boucard is looking forward to Michigan State official visit
Michigan State will host class of 2025 three-star strong-side defensive end/defensive tackle Floyd Boucard for an official visit during the weekend of June 7 through June 9.
Boucard received an offer from the Spartans on Feb. 9 and has been in close communication with Michigan State general manager Cole Moore ever since.
"Cole Moore is my guy," Boucard told Spartans Illustrated. "I am really talking to him heavy."
Boucard is one of four class of 2025 prospects who currently have official visits set up with Michigan State in June. He joins three-star interior offensive lineman Houston Kaahaaina-Torres and three-star outside linebacker Charles White on the same weekend. Meanwhile, four-star outside linebacker Grant Beerman has set up an official visit for the weekend of June 14 through June 16.
While on campus, Boucard is hoping to get an in-depth look at the facilities, while connecting with Michigan State's coaches and learning more about the history and traditions of the program.
"I'm hoping to get a a tour of the campus overall," Boucard said when asked what he is looking forward to on his Michigan State visit. "To be honest, I want to know about the culture, who the rivals are, all that history, basically."
Boucard noted that what he likes best about the Michigan State coaching staff thus far is how they go about their business. He explained that the coaches seem to genuinely care and make recruits feel wanted, but at the same time, they're going to be honest about things.
"The way the coaches approached me (stands out)," Boucard said about Michigan State. "I don’t know if it was just different than other coaches, but they make you feel special, but at the same time, they keep it in a humble fashion. They're not going to boost you up (too much before you've proven anything)."
It's been an interesting journey for Boucard. He grew up in Canada, in Quebec, before moving to the United States to pursue football. He originally moved to Alabama, but had to sit out his sophomore year due to eligibility rules.
Then, as a junior in 2023, he helped lead Mobile Christian School to a perfect 15-0 record and a Class 3A state championship. Boucard recorded 85 tackles, 27 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks on the campaign.
In February, Boucard announced that he would be transferring to Miami Central High School in Florida.
"I’m originally from Canada, moved after my freshman year to Alabama, but couldn’t play my sophomore year due to not being eligible," Boucard explained. "And then I came down here (to Miami) for better opportunities."
Interestingly, wherever Boucard has been, his teams have won. In fact, he does not have a single loss on his resume in his high school career. In games Boucard has played in, his teams are a perfect 25-0.
"Fun fact about me is that I’ve been undefeated with a perfect record since my freshman year — 25-0, looking to win it all again my senior year," Boucard said.
Boucard also has official visits scheduled to Louisville from May 31 through June 2 and Oklahoma from June 14 through June 16.
In addition to Michigan State, Louisville and Oklahoma, Boucard has offers from Boston College, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi State, Missouri and several others. He has nearly 30 scholarship offers in total.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman has some positional versatility. Boucard said he is being recruited by Michigan State as both a defensive end and a defensive tackle. Additionally, he's even played linebacker in the past, but he will surely be in the defensive trenches at the college level.
Michigan State is still looking to secure its first commitment of the 2025 class.
Highlights:
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.
You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.
For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.