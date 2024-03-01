Michigan State will host class of 2025 three-star strong-side defensive end/defensive tackle Floyd Boucard for an official visit during the weekend of June 7 through June 9.

Boucard received an offer from the Spartans on Feb. 9 and has been in close communication with Michigan State general manager Cole Moore ever since.

"Cole Moore is my guy," Boucard told Spartans Illustrated. "I am really talking to him heavy."

Boucard is one of four class of 2025 prospects who currently have official visits set up with Michigan State in June. He joins three-star interior offensive lineman Houston Kaahaaina-Torres and three-star outside linebacker Charles White on the same weekend. Meanwhile, four-star outside linebacker Grant Beerman has set up an official visit for the weekend of June 14 through June 16.

While on campus, Boucard is hoping to get an in-depth look at the facilities, while connecting with Michigan State's coaches and learning more about the history and traditions of the program.

"I'm hoping to get a a tour of the campus overall," Boucard said when asked what he is looking forward to on his Michigan State visit. "To be honest, I want to know about the culture, who the rivals are, all that history, basically."

Boucard noted that what he likes best about the Michigan State coaching staff thus far is how they go about their business. He explained that the coaches seem to genuinely care and make recruits feel wanted, but at the same time, they're going to be honest about things.

"The way the coaches approached me (stands out)," Boucard said about Michigan State. "I don’t know if it was just different than other coaches, but they make you feel special, but at the same time, they keep it in a humble fashion. They're not going to boost you up (too much before you've proven anything)."