2025 four-star LB Grant Beerman 'grateful' for upcoming MSU official visit
Class of 2025 four-star Ohio linebacker Grant Beerman will make multiple visits to Michigan State in the coming months.
Beerman, who earned a fourth star from Rivals this week, will take an unofficial visit to MSU when the Spartans begin spring ball on March 19, and then will return to East Lansing for an official visit during the weekend of June 14 through June 16.
Beerman took an unofficial visit to Michigan State in early February for junior day. Afterward, he noted that MSU is "definitely standing out" to him.
One reason why Beerman is high on the Spartans in because of a previously established relationship with current Michigan State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi. Of course, Rossi offered Beerman a scholarship while he was still with the Golden Gophers. Once Rossi came over to MSU, he quickly let Beerman know that he was still a priority for him at his new school.
MSU offered Beerman a scholarship in January and things have been growing between the two parties since then.
Beerman admires the knowledge that Rossi has, and he is looking forward to learning more about Michigan State as a university as well.
"I’m hoping to learn more about the great education and where I can go with it when football ends," Beerman said to Spartans Illustrated when asked what he is hoping to see on the upcoming MSU visits. "I’m also looking forward to talking more ball with Coach Rossi as he’s one of the smartest coaches I’ve talked to."
Beerman also truly believes in the vision that head coach Jonathan Smith has for the Michigan State program moving forward. In Beerman's estimation, it will only be a matter of time until Smith, Rossi and company turn things around in East Lansing.
"Coach Smith's plan for the future stands out to me the most," Beerman explained. "I think he’s capable of making MSU a national powerhouse."
The 6-foot-4, 217-pound Ohio native had a productive junior year at Lakota West High School.
He tallied 79 tackles (team-high), 12 tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles as a junior in 2023. He was named first-team All-Conference in the Greater Miami Conference and eared honorable mention All-Southwest Ohio recognition this past season.
Beerman provides some versatility as a linebacker. He can play inside or outside, and while his exact college position is still to be determined, Beerman is focusing on getting faster and stronger, and wants to better his overall game.
"It all depends how I grow into my body," Beerman noted. "I can be placed at inside linebacker or outside linebacker."
Factors that are important to Beerman in his recruitment include education, development and program culture, among other things.
In addition to Michigan State, Beerman has official visits set with Cincinnati from May 31 through June 2 and Purdue from June 7 through June 9.
While the Bearcats and Boilermakers have been recruiting him longer, Beerman feels just as strong of a connection to the Spartans. Speaking to Greg Smith, who is the Midwest recruiting analyst for Rivals, the young linebacker explained that he looking forward to deepening his connections with Michigan State.
“I’m looking most forward to talking more ball with the coaches," Beerman told Smith about Michigan State. "I’ve been recruited earlier by UC and Purdue because the new MSU staff took over late, but I’ve loved what I’ve seen and look forward to expanding on that connection and great experience.”
Beerman is approaching 30 scholarship offers in total. Other schools that have offered him include Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia and several others.
Following his official visits, Beerman hopes to make a commitment decision in June or July. He prefers to be committed ahead of his senior season, and then focus on bringing a state title to Lakota West in 2024.
While he is thankful to be recruited by every school that is interested in him, he is starting to narrow down his contenders, and Michigan State is certainly a program that Beerman holds in high regard.
"I'm grateful to be recruited by an amazing program," Beerman said with excitement about Michigan State.
Highlights:
