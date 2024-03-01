Class of 2025 four-star Ohio linebacker Grant Beerman will make multiple visits to Michigan State in the coming months.

Beerman, who earned a fourth star from Rivals this week, will take an unofficial visit to MSU when the Spartans begin spring ball on March 19, and then will return to East Lansing for an official visit during the weekend of June 14 through June 16.

Beerman took an unofficial visit to Michigan State in early February for junior day. Afterward, he noted that MSU is "definitely standing out" to him.

One reason why Beerman is high on the Spartans in because of a previously established relationship with current Michigan State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi. Of course, Rossi offered Beerman a scholarship while he was still with the Golden Gophers. Once Rossi came over to MSU, he quickly let Beerman know that he was still a priority for him at his new school.

MSU offered Beerman a scholarship in January and things have been growing between the two parties since then.

Beerman admires the knowledge that Rossi has, and he is looking forward to learning more about Michigan State as a university as well.

"I’m hoping to learn more about the great education and where I can go with it when football ends," Beerman said to Spartans Illustrated when asked what he is hoping to see on the upcoming MSU visits. "I’m also looking forward to talking more ball with Coach Rossi as he’s one of the smartest coaches I’ve talked to."

Beerman also truly believes in the vision that head coach Jonathan Smith has for the Michigan State program moving forward. In Beerman's estimation, it will only be a matter of time until Smith, Rossi and company turn things around in East Lansing.

"Coach Smith's plan for the future stands out to me the most," Beerman explained. "I think he’s capable of making MSU a national powerhouse."